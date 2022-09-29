Style Conversational Week 1508: One hundred tiles= Loser hunt? Indeed!

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

*The headline above was a non-inking entry by Chris Doyle for Week 1504 (I used another one he wrote) The moment I heard about a thing called, variously, Scrabblegrams and Scrabble tableaux — writing something that uses all 100 Scrabble tiles — I knew that it would provide amazing results in a Style Invitational contest: After all, past Invites have featured readable, clever, even funny anagrams of everything from people’s names to the entire Gettysburg Address.

But the really pleasant surprise for me in the results of Week 1504, which run this weekend, is that five of the 19 people who got ink this week turned out to be First Offenders — which is, sometimes, five more than we have in any given week. And for that, I’m pretty sure I can thank physician Dave Cohen of Atlanta, whose daily tableaux on Twitter at Dave’s Scrabblegrams inspired this contest: Not only did Dave retweet my announcement of the contest, but a few days later he shared the link to it during a Zoom presentation on Scrabblegrams to Gathering4Gardner, a group of “magicians, mathematicians, skeptics, philosophers, puzzle enthusiasts, and the general public, all united by a shared enthusiasm for the work of Martin Gardner,” the renowned writer whose Scientific American columns shared the wonders of math and physics to readers who often weren’t STEM types themselves. Scrabblegrams: right up their alley.

One of our First Offenders this week, Dan Stock, is a big deal in the Scrabble tournament community, particularly for his annual construction of a custom Scrabblegram (or Scrableau) about that year’s North American Scrabble Championship winner, which is presented as a giant plaque. Along with his Invite entries, he included this pertinent one that he’d shared at the championships some years ago: “Popularizing a horny idea, we inane verbal freaks judge a word game to be the second most fully exquisite indoor activity.”

The week’s top winners, however, are all familiar to regular Invite readers: Chris Doyle adds to his absurdly high number of wins with his ’gram about a tour of Mar-a-Lago that ends at the “grift shop.” Marty Gold — who charmed readers last week with his song-parody video “Chinese Buffet” set to “YMCA” — shows his versatility with some imagined, decidedly unregal last words from Queen Elizabeth II. Kevin Dopart, who in a previous contest anagrammed the entire Preamble to the U.S. Constitution into a laughfest, brings on the funny once again with a rights-violation battle among three of our favorite rights-violatin’ states. And Dave Zarrow — who’s one of the few Losers to have gotten ink in all 29 years of the Invitational — plays on the difficulty of the contest itself: when you’ve written some clever thing and then realize your remaining tiles aren’t going to let you finish it. Yipe!

It was so satisfying to run my final choices through the Anagram Checker at wordsmith.org and see “A Valid Anagram” pop up, along with the letters snapping into the a sentence and falling back into a pile — courtesy of the animator designed by Wordsmith’s delightful Anu Garg. The two or three that had a problem were easily repaired; one obviously was missing a word that the writer had inadvertently deleted.

We were perhaps overindulgent with the self-referential entries this week, with an “And Last,” “And Even Laster” and “Lastest of All” jokes about the Invite itself. But I stopped short of running entries that mentioned particular Losers; Jon Gearhart, for instance, rounded himself and seven others into a “Bozo Queue — Eight idiotic aiguille pixies wow you: Stevens, Doyle, Dopart, Raffman, Jensen, Frankovich, Lambert and Gearhart.” (An aiguille is a sharp pinnacle of rock — wha?)

Duncan Stevens did a tour-de-force riff on our yearly horse name “breeding” contests: “End foal activity? O no! I go: Outasite & Helium = Hide and Squeak/ El Paso & Secret = Juarez Waldo? / Proxy & Raving = WinOneForTheGibber.” And Donald Norum wrote brilliantly about the horrifying experience of winning our first-place Clowning Achievement trophy: “Riffing jovially on movie titles won me an award, yes. But I quaked as the prize dragged into existence a rude coulrophobia.”

What Pleased Ponch: Ace Copy Editor Ponch Garcia enjoyed all four top winners and also singled out Mark Raffman’s paraphrase of the Ten Commandments and First Offender Robert Jordan’s play on “The quick brown fox.”

And a bonus: Dr. Dave’s Diagnoses! Since Dave Cohen didn’t enter Week 1504, I ran my finalists past him yesterday, and he responded with a critique of every entry! We didn’t always agree — he was put off more than I was by entries that used abbreviations, Roman numerals, “random surrealism” or, especially, filler words — but we both valued natural syntax and witty wordplay. Dave especially liked both of Karen Lambert’s entries, synopses of “The Sound of Music” and “I Love Lucy,” and says he laughed out loud at Jon Gearhart’s playful combination of two classic wordplay combinations, the alphabet pangram “The quick brown fox …” and the famed palindrome “Able was I ere I saw Elba,” as well as at Robert Jordan’s rather graphic turn on “Quick brown fox.”

By the way: Dave tells me that for his daily tweet’s sixmonthiversary on Friday, Sept. 30, he’s planning a special quadruple Scrabblegram. Check it out — anytime after 3:05 a.m.!

Elden high esteem: This week’s Tour de Fours contest

The Losers’ Committee to Do Just Some of the Things Elden Carnahan Had Done for 29 Years — I guess we ought to come up with a real name for the team — is getting ever closer to providing the Losers’ website, NRARS.org, with up-to-date Loser Stats, as well as the rabbit hole of the Master Contest List and its links to all previous Style Invitational contests. (The All Invitational Text plain-text file now goes all the way up to last week’s results.)

Meanwhile, we’re dedicating Week 1508, our 18th Tour de Fours neologism contest, to Elden, requiring each entry to contain the letter block ELDN (or NELD, DLNE, etc.)

Back in Week 1501′s Style Conversational I gave a partial catalogue of Elden’s entirely voluntary contributions to The Style Invitational for 29 years. Read it here. And for Tour de Fours Guidance & Inspiration®, here are links to some recent years’ results (along with some top winners for non-clickers). Where did I find the week numbers? Elden’s Master Contest List, of course.

IM BEDI MENT: The thing that makes you roll over and go back to sleep. “Sorry I was late to work, but I encountered a major imbediment this morning.” (David Stonner)

APPLI ED BI OLOGY: Sex. “Hey, baby, did you know I have a master’s degree in applied biology? (Jesse Frankovich)

STUP ID BE LT!: One that went and made itself smaller over the past year. (Beverley Sharp, Montgomery, Ala.)

Week 1418, U-N-D-O (February 2021, in the wake of the election):

Undo pressure: “So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes … So tell me, Brad, what are we going to do?” (Lee Graham)

Undo h: To realize you were right after all. (Dave Prevar)

Icksp ound : To overshare about your bodily functions. “To start the Zoom meeting, the boss ickspounded on barfing up a whole bag of multicolored Skittles.” (Terri Berg Smith)

Nost rail : What inevitably drips down your face when you’ve got the sniffles in February and you’re wearing your big gloves. (Jeff Contompasis)

Hei lrai ser: The person in a political discussion who inevitably brings up a Hitler reference. (Gary Crockett)

Flopularity: When people flock to see a show just to revel in its badness. “‘Cats’ has proved so flopular that the theater added a midnight showing for stoners who want to creep out at Judi Dench’s fur-skin.” (Bill Dorner)

Because of an especially uncooperative Tuesday-Wednesday appearance of Yom Kippur next week — usually the most intense days of the week for me when I’m working on the Invitational — next week’s Conversational might be late or even might take a week off. I’m always reachable by email at pat.myers@washpost.com or on Facebook, especially in the Style Invitational Devotees group.

