For some people, the arrival of fall is all cardigans and shawls. For others, it’s cider doughnuts and pumpkin spice. But for us, it’s the return of classical music — and the more the better. Lucky for local music buffs, our hometown orchestras and ensembles are no slouches. Here, find a helping of weekend-friendly concert season highlights to keep you covered for October and November. (But I can only fit so much: Be sure to click through and check out their full seasons!)

And for maximum calendar crammage — as well as details about offerings from Washington National Opera, the National Symphony Orchestra, the Washington Bach Consort and more — don’t forget to revisit our fall preview.

Chiarina Chamber Players

The relentlessly compelling chamber ensemble led by artistic directors Efi Hackmey and Carrie Bean Stute kicks off its fall season by playing host for two nights to Attacca Quartet. On Oct. 1, they’ll perform Shostakovich’s Piano Quintet as well as string quartets by Edvard Grieg and Caroline Shaw; on Oct. 2, it will be Schubert’s Cello Quintet and string quartets by Maurice Ravel and Shaw. (Also worth noting: Chiarina’s “Form, Shape, Groove” program on Nov. 6, featuring music by Reinaldo Moya, Gabriela Ortiz, Jennifer Higdon, Kaija Saariaho and Astor Piazzolla.) Oct. 1 and 2 at 7:30 p.m. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 301 A St. SE. chiarina.org. $25; free for 18 and younger.

21st Century Consort

The esteemed musical adventurists bring “Threnody,” a performance inspired by Armenian American artist Zarouhie Abdalian’s work “Threnody for the Unwilling Martyrs” as well as the museum’s exhibition highlighting works by 49 women and nonbinary artists called “Put It This Way: (Re)Visions of the Hirshhorn Collection.” In addition to works by Tatev Amiryan, Susan Kander, Elena Ruehr, Stacy Garrop, Alexandra Gardner, Juri Seo and Tansy Davies, the Consort will perform “Lament for the City,” in memory of its composer and longtime Consort associate, David Froom. Oct. 1 at 5 p.m. Hirshhorn Museum, Ring Auditorium, Independence Avenue and Seventh Street SW. hirshhorn.si.edu. Free; reservations recommended.

Virginia Opera

Virginia Opera continues its slow-cooker Ring cycle with a production of Richard Wagner’s “Die Walküre,” in a compacted adaptation by Jonathan Dove and Graham Vick. (The company will stage “Siegfried” in 2023 and “Götterdämmerung” in 2024.) Bass-baritone Kyle Albertson takes on the role of Wotan, and soprano Alexandra Loutsion sings Brünnhilde. Adam Turner conducts, and Joachim Schamberger directs. Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. and Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. at the Center for the Arts at George Mason University, 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax; additional performances at Harrison Opera House in Norfolk (Sept. 30, Oct. 1-2) and Dominion Energy Center in Richmond (Oct. 14 and 16). vaopera.org. $20-$110.

Candlelight Concert Society

Now entering its 50th season, the Candlelight Concert Society welcomes the Brentano String Quartet for an evening of Monteverdi, Mozart (his Clarinet Quintet in A Major, K. 581, with clarinetist Alexander Fiterstein) and Dvorak (his Quartet in A-flat Major, Op. 105). And while you’re at it, this may be a good time to pick up tickets for the Society’s Oct. 29 date at Linehan Concert Hall with pianist Marc-André Hamelin. Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. Horowitz Center Smith Theatre, Howard Community College, 10901 Little Patuxent Pkwy., Columbia. candlelightconcerts.org. $10-$45; younger than 17 free with a paying adult.

Fairfax Symphony Orchestra

Fairfax Symphony Orchestra welcomes virtuoso pianist and MacArthur fellow Jeremy Denk for what’s sure to be a thriller of a run through Brahms’s second piano concerto, paired with Sibelius’s Symphony No. 1 in E minor, Op. 39. Denk will give a preconcert talk with FSO Music Director Christopher Zimmerman at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. Capital One Hall, 7750 Capital One Tysons Rd., Tysons. fairfaxsymphony.org. $33-$65.

Library of Congress

Pianist Garrick Ohlsson joins the Apollon Musagète Quartet for the opening weekend of the Library of Congress’s fall concert series (a strong and busy season well worth a more detailed gander). As part of the library’s celebration marking Schubert’s 225th birthday, the quartet will play Schubert’s String Quartet in D major, D. 94, and Krzysztof Penderecki’s third string quartet (“Leaves of an Unwritten Diary”), with Ohlsson hopping in for Shostakovich’s Piano Quintet in G minor, Op. 57. (Mark your calendars as well for the LOC’s salon-style Founder’s Day Concert on Oct. 29, featuring bass-baritone Eric Owens, and a Nov. 19 appearance by avant-gardist and toy piano specialist Margaret Leng Tan, who will take on George Crumb’s “Metamorphoses, Book 2.”) Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. Library of Congress, Coolidge Auditorium, 101 Independence Ave SE. loc.gov. Free; advance registration recommended.

The Thirteen

The Thirteen choir and orchestra, led by Director Matthew Robertson, opens its fall season with a performance of Monteverdi’s Vespers of 1610, featuring the Children’s Chorus of Washington and period brass from the Dark Horse Consort. (Take note also of the Thirteen’s “Barber, Brahms, Britten and Bruckner” program of Nov. 11-13, which will feature a world premiere by British composer Ed Rex, as well as pieces by George Walker and Caroline Shaw.) Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Episcopal High School, 1200 N. Quaker Lane, Alexandria; Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Peter’s Church on Capitol Hill, 313 Second St. SE; Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. at Bradley Hills Presbyterian Church, 6601 Bradley Blvd., Bethesda. thethirteenchoir.org. $10-$40.

National Philharmonic

On Oct. 22, violinist Gil Shaham joins conductor Piotr Gajewski and his National Philharmonic for a program of Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges’s first symphony; Camille Saint-Saëns’s third violin concerto; and Louise Farrenc’s third symphony. Mark your calendars as well for Nov. 12, when Stan Engebretson conducts the Philharmonic and the National Philharmonic Chorale in Berlioz’s epic Requiem (the Op. 5, also known as the “Grande Messe des Morts”). Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. Strathmore Music Center, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda. nationalphilharmonic.org. $79-$99; free for children ages 7-17.

Cathedral Choral Society

Atlanta Ballet joins the Cathedral Choral Society for a dramatic interpretation of Berlioz’s 1839 choral symphony, “Roméo et Juliette,” with new choreography by Claudia Schreier. The power trio of mezzo-soprano Krisztina Szabó, tenor Patrick Kilbride and bass-baritone Kevin Deas join the Cathedral Choral Society Orchestra, led by conductor Steven Fox. Oct. 22 at 4 p.m. Washington National Cathedral, 3101 Wisconsin Ave. NW. cathedralchoralsociety.org. $22.50-$112.

Washington Chorus

After a long pandemic delay, the Washington Chorus presents “Tomorrow! A Reflection on Hope and Resilience,” described as a “visual and immersive experience” featuring a live performance of Damien Geter’s pandemic-spawned choral work “Cantata for a More Hopeful Tomorrow” as well as the short film of the same name from Emmy-winning director Bob Berg. Oct. 28 and 29 at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Live! at 10th and G, inside First Congregational United Church of Christ, 945 G St. NW. thewashingtonchorus.org. $25-$49.

Midori

Washington Performing Arts brings the 2021 Kennedy Center honoree back to D.C. for a unique program that shuffles Bach’s sonatas and partitas (a particular sweet spot for the acclaimed violinist) with contemporary works by Jessie Montgomery (her Rhapsody No. 1) and John Zorn (“Passagen”). Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. Kennedy Center Terrace Theater, 2700 F St. NW. washingtonperformingarts.org. $30.

American Youth Philharmonic Orchestra

If you’d like to put an ear to the future, on Nov. 6 the talented American Youth Philharmonic Orchestra, led by conductor Timothy Dixon, presents its fall concert, a program of Tchaikovsky (Symphony No. 4 in F minor, Op. 36) and Verdi (the overture from “La Forza Del Destino”). Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. Schlesinger Hall, 4915 E. Campus Dr., Alexandria. aypo.org. $10; free for those under 21.

Dumbarton Oaks

Italian-born pianist Rodolfo Leone (who took first prize in 2017 at the International Beethoven Piano Competition Vienna) comes to Dumbarton Oaks to make his D.C. debut with a pair of concerts covering works by Beethoven, Chopin, Debussy and Stravinsky. Nov. 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. Dumbarton Oaks, 1703 32nd St. NW. doaks.org. $55; single ticket sales begin Oct. 13.

Choral Arts

Choral Arts’s newly minted artistic director Jace Kaholokula Saplan leads the Choral Arts Symphonic Chorus in “O! What a Beautiful City: Wondrous Music Rooted in D.C.,” a locally sourced program of works by George Walker, Duke Ellington, B.E. Boykin and Ysaye Barnwell. Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. Washington National Cathedral, 3101 Wisconsin Ave NW. choralarts.org. $15-$59.

Vikingur Olafsson

As part of the Hayes Piano Series, Washington Performing Arts welcomes Icelandic piano phenom Vikingur Olafsson, whose latest recording for Deutsche Grammophon arrives mid-October. For this recital, Olafsson will draw from his most recent release, “Mozart & Contemporaries,” which blends a beautiful selection of Mozart piano pieces with lesser-heard works from Haydn, Baldassare Galuppi, C.P.E. Bach and Domenico Cimarosa. Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. Kennedy Center Terrace Theater, 2700 F St. NW. washingtonperformingarts.org. $30-$60.

