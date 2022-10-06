The best things to do in the D.C. area the week of Oct. 6-12

Listen 16 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Thursday, Oct. 6 ‘Sargent and Spain’ exhibition at the National Gallery: John Singer Sargent loved Spain. So did almost every French painter of note in the 19th century, from Delacroix to Manet. But while Manet went there only once, returning ahead of schedule (he didn’t like the food, if you can believe it!), Sargent traveled to Spain on numerous occasions over three decades. He clearly took a liking to tapas. The National Gallery of Art has made Sargent’s Spanish work the subject of a show that features landscapes, pictures of Spanish architecture and everyday life, and portraits of locals, as well as 28 never-published photographs, several of which, the NGA says, were “almost certainly taken by Sargent himself.” Through Jan. 2. Free.

Punk rock photography talk: Though D.C.’s Punk Archive library rooftop shows are over for the season, photographer Chris Suspect is still proving that there is in fact nothing more punk than a public library. He is joined by Alec MacKaye at Mount Pleasant Public Library for a discussion on their experiences in the D.C. punk and hardcore scene. A slide show of 100 (some unpublished) images of over 70 punk bands in the last decade will play during the talk. After the event, the DC Punk Archive will exhibit items from its collection. Also after the event, Suspect invites guests to join him for a drink and a bite at a neighborhood bar. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free.

Friday, Oct. 7

Mount Vernon Fall Wine Festival and Sunset Tour: Like fellow Virginian Thomas Jefferson, George Washington was a wine aficionado, and he attempted to cultivate both Madeira and indigenous grapes at Mount Vernon, with disappointing results. Washington would be impressed with how far Virginia’s wine industry has come, as demonstrated at the annual Mount Vernon Fall Wine Festival. Twenty wineries, including Barboursville, Williamsburg, Fox Meadow and, of course, Jefferson Vineyards, are showcased on the East Lawn, with its Potomac River views. Picnic blankets are encouraged. Three floors of the mansion are open, and the Mount Vernon Inn sells snacks, ranging from charcuterie platters and shrimp rolls to chili dogs and fried cheese curds. Through Sunday (Saturday is sold out.) $53-$68.

‘Guys and Dolls’ at the Kennedy Center: The Kennedy Center’s popular and consistently polished Broadway Center Stage series is back with a potential bang. The cast is to die for: Jessie Mueller as Adelaide, the chorus girl with the accent you could cut with a deli knife; James Monroe Iglehart as Nathan, her gun-shy paramour; Phillipa Soo as the finger-wagging soul saver Sarah; and Steven Pasquale (Soo’s real-life husband) as suaver-than-suave Sky. They’ll all roll the dice with director Marc Bruni. Through Oct. 16. $59-$299.

Leonard Bernstein’s ‘Kaddish’ at Strathmore music hall: Those moved by Leonard Bernstein’s “Mass” — or those unable to score a ticket for the Kennedy Center revival — might consider taking in another of Bernstein’s large-scale spiritual explorations. The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, under conductor James Conlon, takes on Bernstein’s “Kaddish,” featuring speakers Judith and Leah Pisar, soprano Diana Newman, the University of Maryland Concert Choir (led by Jason Ferdinand), and the Maryland State Boychoir (led by Stephen Holmes). Bernstein composed “Kaddish” in 1963 while still at the helm of the New York Philharmonic, dedicating it to President John F. Kennedy after learning of his assassination. The piece’s blend of sacred and secular, as well as the grief and hope churning at its core, make it an arresting counterpart (and counterpoint) to “Mass.” 8 p.m. $35-$90.

‘Sounds of Hazel’ at Sidney Harman Hall: Dance Theatre of Harlem’s world-premiere ballet pays tribute to Hazel Scott, the Trinidad-born and Juilliard-trained civil rights activist who died in 1981. She’d led a trailblazing career as a jazz and classical pianist, singer, movie star and TV host, but the height of her fame coincided with McCarthyism — and she was blacklisted. Over time, her name faded from history. A team of Black female artists, including choreographer Tiffany Rea-Fisher and composer Erica Lewis-Blunt, created “Sounds of Hazel.” Both Dance Theatre of Harlem and Washington Performing Arts, a co-commissioner, kick off their seasons with this work. Friday at 8 p.m.; Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. $30-$80.

Unite the District at Audi Field: This multiday festival aims to capture the District’s variety of arts, cultures and — most importantly — cuisines. Guests can try tasting from local restaurants and breweries while enjoying live music from local artists like Sugar Bear and E.U., So Fetch and Little Bacon Bear. VIP tickets include chef tastings with Audi Field’s executive chef. These events lead up to Sunday’s faceoff, D.C. United vs. FC Cincinnati, which doubles as fan appreciation night. Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 6 p.m. $45-$120.

Saturday, Oct. 8

White House Fall Garden Tour: While White House tours are generally available Tuesdays through Saturdays, there’s a catch: Guests must first contact their Congress member to request tickets between 21 and 90 days ahead of time. To avoid the hassle, try a White House Fall Garden Tour instead. This doesn’t include a tour of the interior, but visitors can expect close-up sights of the Rose Garden, Jacqueline Kennedy Garden and Kitchen Garden among ornamental trees planted by former presidents. The National Park Service offers timed tickets distributed the day of the tour at 8:30 a.m. at the White House Visitor Center on a first-come, first-served basis. Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Free with tickets.

Snallygaster Beer Festival: The annual beer festival from the minds behind ChurchKey, Shelter and other D.C. beer bars is the best day of beer drinking in the region, and it isn’t even close. Snallygaster again promises unlimited sampling of more than 400 beers, including festival debuts from such heralded brewers as Lawson’s Finest Liquids, Suarez Family Brewery, Barreled Souls and Burial. Whether you prefer gueuze, barrel-aged stouts, festbiers or hazy double IPAs, you’re sure to find a dream beer on Pennsylvania Avenue downtown, and probably a few surprises along the way. Beyond the ales and lagers, the afternoon includes food trucks, music and a dedicated family area, as well as areas for wine and cocktails. 2 to 6 p.m. $70-$85.

Kids Euro Fest: European embassies are planning special programming for the littlest world travelers as Kids Euro Fest returns this October. After the series began last Saturday with a launch event for children at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, the fun continues across the city. Kids can learn about pollinators at the former residence of the Spanish ambassador on 16th Street NW (Saturday) or watch a puppet show at the Embassy of Sweden in Georgetown (Oct. 22). The Kids Euro Fest Family Day party at La Maison Française on Oct. 15 is one of the bigger events, with art workshops from Portugal, outdoor games from Estonia, piano music from Germany and a children’s dance performance from Bulgaria. Various dates and locations. Free, but advance registration is required for kids and adults.

Down in the Reeds Festival: Red Baraat — headliner at the third annual festival at the Parks at Walter Reed — is a band of few words but boundless energy. The center of the group’s lively, predominantly instrumental sound is the dhol, an Indian double-sided drum played by frontman Sunny Jain, who, alongside his Brooklyn bandmates, plays traditional Bhangra music that zips into your ears and moves your feet. The group’s 2017 album, “Bhangra Pirates,” is full of dance-friendly songs like “Gaadi of Truth.” So many instruments get their moment here: an electric guitar vigorously keeping up with invigorating drum playing while the staticky horns come in and out. Medicine Singers, also performing at the festival, specialize in powwow music — propulsive Native American drum and vocal music played during cultural celebrations and gatherings. On the group’s most recent self-titled album, the musicians are doing more than honoring their ancestral music, though. Recorded in collaboration with guitarist Yonatan Gat, the album features plenty of unexpected funk and psych-jazz sounds, including some trippy trumpet playing from the late jaimie branch. The organizers of this festival have described it as a “celebration of the healing power of music,” which means Medicine Singers have come to the right place. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free; reservations required.

Rock the Park: This free two-day dance festival in Franklin Square — presented by the local nonprofit DowntownDC — offers plenty of reasons to move, showcasing locally and internationally acclaimed DJs specializing in house, soul, go-go and more. Saturday’s headliner is Kenny Dope of Masters at Work, the legendary New York duo who helped popularize house music throughout the ’90s. Earlier in the day, local DJ Geena Marie and go-go troupe TOB are booked to deliver some hometown sounds. On Sunday, the starriest name in the lineup is DJ Jazzy Jeff, a hip-hop pioneer whose career spans sharing the first Grammy for rap music with Will “the Fresh Prince” Smith and helping break neo-soul stars Jill Scott and Musiq Soulchild. Expect a crowd. This is the second year of Rock the Park, and more than 8,000 attended last year. Saturday and Sunday from 4 to 10 p.m. Free.

Foreign Air at Songbyrd: While you may not know the band’s name, it’s possible you’ve heard Foreign Air’s music: The songs from electro-pop duo Jesse Clasen and Jacob Michael have blared behind pulse-pounding scenes on dramas like “Shameless,” “How to Get Away with Murder” and “You.” But the dark synth melodies and cleverly foreboding lyrics featured on shows don’t always capture Foreign Air’s profundity — or its breadth as a multigenre band. The group’s 14-track album “Hello Sunshine” dropped in early September. “Our sophomore record is like a snapshot of our covid journey,” Clasen said. “We sort of fell back into this desire for natural, raw anti-production. We went to a farm in Virginia to finish the album and didn’t think too hard about things. Just guitar, bass, all real drums.” The first half of the new LP steers into candid confessions, backed by heavy synth and incessant high-hat; in “Blue Days,” Clasen sings, “My ego is evil / It’s coming to get me.” But the second half — in a turn more Cage the Elephant than Glass Animals — slows down and smiles toward reflection: “The sun is shining on you now / You’re learning to forgive at last,” Clasen croons through a touch of distortion on “See a Bit More.” 8 p.m. $18-$22.

U.S. Botanic Garden Fall Festival: The Capitol’s garden is in full fall swing. Activities suitable for all ages include cooking demonstrations, DIY paper (crafted from seeds) and talks with the garden’s experts. Guests can expect music and food available for purchase, as well as autumnal views during a stroll through the garden’s manicured paths. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free.

Party for the Arts: Canal Center Plaza opened this week in Old Town Alexandria as an arts and culture hub, and its first weekend will feature a celebration for National Arts and Humanities Month. Artists from around Alexandria are invited — musicians, actors, dancers, writers and visual artists — to share and showcase their work. A few performances already on the lineup: Washington Metropolitan Philharmonic, the Local Motion Project and Alexandria Citizens Band. 4 to 7 p.m. Free.

Sunday, Oct. 9

Oyster Wars: Oyster farmers from Maine to Virginia bring their bivalves to Other Half Brewing in Ivy City during this popular fall food event, co-hosted with the Salt Line. Top-notch oysters aren’t the only draw at Oyster Wars; chefs from the Salt Line and other D.C. restaurants, including Oyster Oyster, Bammy’s, Dauphine’s, Queen’s English, Bourbon Steak and Caruso’s Grocery, offer tastings, while out-of-state breweries, such as Maine’s Vitamin Sea Brewing, pour beers at a cash bar. The party’s soundtrack is courtesy of DJs Stylus Chris and Harry Hotter and reggae band See-I, and a portion of ticket sales supports the Oyster Recovery Partnership and Anacostia Riverkeeper. Admission includes oysters and other food. 3 to 6 p.m. $70-$85.

Clifton Day: Hop on the VRE on a Sunday to take a train ride to the tiny and historic town of Clifton for its 54th annual festival. You’ll feel like you’re in the country (within Fairfax’s borders) at Clifton Day, with fall treats like funnel cakes and hot apple cider for sale, alongside an arts and crafts market and antiques vendors galore. Two stages of live music entertain adults, and a special area for kids includes pony rides, face painting and games. While you’re in town, you might want to check out local Clifton eateries like Trummer’s, Villagio and Main Street Pub. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission; $5 per car to park. Free train rides to Clifton; return trip $5 for passengers 2 and older.

Capital Jewish Food Festival: Sample hickory-smoked whitefish from Ivy City Smokehouse and classic noodle kugel from Bread Furst at the inaugural Capital Jewish Food Festival, happening at the site of the Capital Jewish Museum’s under-construction downtown building. Inspired by the fall harvest festival Sukkot, this ticketed event with local chefs offers complimentary bite-sized samples, with additional fare for purchase. The long list of Jewish dishes available include Call Your Mother’s bagel chips with candied salmon cream cheese, sandwiches from Corned Beef King, Jewish-Italian wedding soup from Prescription Chicken and chili-covered hot dogs from Catalyst Hot Dogs. (Fun fact: The hot dog is widely believed to be the invention of two German-Jewish immigrants in New York City.) In between bites, don’t miss the stage showcasing cooking demos, workshops and speakers including culinary historian Michael Twitty. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. $15-$50.

Candlelight Concert Society: Now entering its 50th season, the Candlelight Concert Society welcomes the Brentano String Quartet for an evening of Monteverdi, Mozart (his Clarinet Quintet in A Major, K. 581, with clarinetist Alexander Fiterstein) and Dvorak (his Quartet in A-flat Major, Op. 105) at Horowitz Center Smith Theatre. And while you’re at it, this may be a good time to pick up tickets for the society’s Oct. 29 date at Linehan Concert Hall with pianist Marc-André Hamelin. 4 p.m. $10-$45; younger than 17 free with a paying adult.

Monday, Oct. 10

Astronomy on Tap at DC9: Join Space Telescope Science Institute astronomer Steph LaMassa for an evening of drinking with the stars. DC9 is hosting three related talks in one night, all exploring the discoveries of the James Webb Space Telescope. Following the event, the rooftop bar provides a place to view the stars through a telescope. 8 p.m. Free with reservation.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Tamino at the Black Cat: Singer-songwriter Tamino-Amir Moharam Fouad was born and raised in Belgium to Egyptian and Lebanese parents and is known for blending Western and Arabic musical traditions with a seamless grace. His debut project, 2018’s “Amir,” was a collaboration with the Nagham Zikrayat Orchestra, a dynamic ensemble featuring musicians from all across the Middle East — but on the album’s opening ballad, “Habibi,” Tamino holds his own, gently pulling listeners into the depths of his voice. He returns to the song’s titular lyric — an Arabic term of endearment — again and again, the repetition evoking massive waves surging from a bottomless ocean. On his latest album, this year’s “Sahar,” the arrangements feel equally sparse, leaving sufficient room for the evocative subtlety of Tamino’s lyricism. Over the wistful midtempo guitar jangle of “Fascination,” he describes a failure to see eye to eye with someone, both poetically and chromatically: “None of your colors can be found within the lines of the pages I made mine.” 7:30 p.m. (doors open). $20-$25.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Anniversary celebration at the Wharf: To commemorate the fifth anniversary of its grand opening, the Wharf is hosting its own birthday party — featuring fireworks. Live musical artists performing on the Transit Pier floating stage include Jarreau Williams and the JoGo Project, and the sidewalk will be dotted with booth sales and smaller performances. Some Wharf businesses offer discounts, like the Boathouse’s 55 percent off sale on paddle rentals, while others promote anniversary specials, like Kaliwa’s two birthday cocktails. To end the night, the fireworks finale begins at 7:55 p.m. over the Washington Channel. The celebration kicks off nine months of community events to commemorate the Wharf’s completion. 5 to 8 p.m. Free.

Washington Ballet’s ‘NEXTsteps’: Before the Washington Ballet dives into the holiday classic “The Nutcracker,” the company will focus on more experimental works with its “NEXTsteps” presentation. These shows at Harman Hall in Penn Quarter spotlight modern ballets created specifically for the Washington Ballet, including pieces from choreographers Dana Genshaft and Silas Farley as well as the troupe’s own Andile Ndlovu. Through Oct. 16. $25 -$120.

