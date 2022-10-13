Style Invitational Week 1510: Only U (or A, E, I or O)

JANKY: Shoddy, faulty (plus SUS) Though deals abound at Dollar Plus, Certain merch should still seem sus, For if you're planning hanky-panky, Your condoms simply can't be janky. (Jeff Rackow, Bethesda, Md.) LEWK: Personal fashion style (as in “look”) If you frequent the posh ski resorts And you spot a young fellow who sports Lightweight shorts with his parka and hat You might ask yourself, “What’s up with that?” “Was his luggage lost? Is he a kook?” Meet the snowboarder-wannabe lewk. (Terri Berg Smith, Rockville, Md.) GREENWASH: To publicize a company’s environmental efforts to minimize the damage it’s actually causing Corporations attempting to greenwash Their pollution cannot get a clean wash Of their foul reputation, Which smells to the nation Like a private who’s done a latrine wash.

(David Mayerovitch, Ottawa, a First Offender) BIRRIA: A Mexican meat stew A Bostonian’s Critique of a Mexican Restaurant Their birria Is infirria. (Michael Stein, Arlington, Va.) DAWN CHORUS: The chattering of birds as day breaks Monday there’s mowing at quarter to 8. Tuesday the train passes carrying freight. Wednesday we hear from the rooster next door; Thursday the street cleaning happens at 4. Friday the garbage cans bang on the street, Weekends, the paper goes thwump! at my feet. All while I’m still in my slippers and flannel; If this is my dawn chorus, please change the channel! (Sarah Walsh, Rockville, Md.) KRATOM, a traditional psychoactive drug, pronounced either krayt’em or kratt’em My boss gave a harsh ultimatum: “Sell these meds, even though people hate ’em.” So I hawked yucky drops; Though they're normally flops, They all sold, ’cause I spiked them with kratom! (Karen Lambert, Chevy Chase, Md.) Kratom is a stimulant in small doses but a sedative at high doses. I took a little kratom, and felt a surge of joy, And then I took a little more — O boy! O boy! O boy! Another batch went down the hatch, a quite humongous dose, And that is why you found me here, completely comatose. I’ve learned the truth today, forsooth, and baby, this is it: You need to split the kratom—and take just a little bit. (Stephen Gold, London) LARP: Live-action role playing My wife loves Harry Potter LARPing; Could this hobby cost me more? She says that I should quit my carping… But her “house”? It’s Gryffin-Dior. (Mark Raffman) Said a shivering guy in a tarp, “Dude, you know me, I don’t like to carp, But this role-playing game Is unpleasant and lame. Why’d you make a Fyre Festival LARP?” (Frank Osen, Pasadena, Calif.) HAIRY EYEBALL, a disapproving glare Once upon a morning early, while I slumbered, tired and surly, Having stayed up much too late out partying the night before— After snoozing for an hour, suddenly I saw a glower, Disapproving, rather sour, glaring from my bedroom door. ’Twas my mother’s hairy eyeball, and I knew what was in store ... Didn’t sleep a minute more. (Jesse Frankovich, Lansing, Mich.) “The hairy eyeball” means a dirty look, The kind you’d give a pervert or a crook. But if you’re learning English, this expression Might lead to a lamentable transgression, Like asking (if the meaning’s misconstrued): “Do hairy eyeballs have to be shampooed?” (Beverley Sharp, Montgomery, Ala.) LEVEL UP: Advance to the next level To level up our lives, what if we tried To not make one more dang thing gamified? (Coleman Glenn, Huntingdon Valley, Pa.) MacGYVER: To fashion a solution to a problem using whatever odd materials are available Paper clip, gum wrapper, safety pin, dime, Broken-down watch that no longer tells time, Eraserless pencil honed down to a nub, Decades-old membership card for the club, Spare covid tests (’cause there’s still a pandemic), Rocks that have undergone changes alchemic. You gonna MacGyver a snare for a crook? Nope, that’s just from cleaning out Mom’s pocketbook. (Sarah Walsh) SUS: Suspect or suspicious; of dubious quality The lyrics Ira Gershwin wrote I find banal and gauche. With all those twee truncated words Like ’magine and emosh.’ Now “’swonderful” and “’smarvelous” May suit you to a T. But “fash” and “pash” and all the rest – They just seem sus to me. (Jonathan Jensen, Baltimore) “Want to travel?” They found us and said, “You can have a new home and clean bed!” “That flier looks sus…” “Oh, don’t be a wuss!” Martha’s Vineyard – we were misled. (Matthew Zimmer, New York) TATER TOTS, STROMBOLI What words are exciting, exotic and new At Merriam-Webster in 9/22? There's something called “Tater Tots,” also “stromboli.” They must not get out much, or else they work slowly. (Jonathan Jensen) SIDE HUSTLE, a supplementary job As a side hustle, Uber’s a curse, For the income could hardly be worse! I’ll concede, though, I know That I might make more dough If my vehicle weren’t a hearse. (Mark Raffman) And Last:A side hustle could be a good thing to do If you’re wanting a little more cash to accrue. But these poems I’ve written just aren’t the way— In The Style Invitational, rhyme doesn’t pay. (Jesse Frankovich)