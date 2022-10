Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, best known for his role as Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter film franchise, died Friday at 72, according to his agency WME.

After starting out in theater and comedy, Coltrane made the transition to television and film. He played Falstaff in 1989’s “Henry V,” and appeared in the James Bond films “GoldenEye” and “The World Is Not Enough,” released in 1995 and 1999, respectively. His role as a criminal psychologist in the British drama series “Cracker,” which aired for three seasons in the mid-1990s, won him three consecutive BAFTA awards.