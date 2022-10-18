NYC celeb hotspot briefly bans James Corden, its ‘most abusive customer’

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Balthazar, a storied haunt for New York celebrities and power players, briefly banned comedian James Corden after he berated staff on multiple occasions, the restaurant’s owner said, calling him a “tiny Cretin of a man” and “the most abusive customer” in Balthazar’s history. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Keith McNally, the owner of Balthazar and other popular New York City restaurants, said in an Instagram post on Monday that he did not often “86” a customer — meaning banning or refusing service to someone — but that Corden had earned it after two incidents when he mistreated staff.

In June, McNally said, Corden demanded that a round of drinks “this second” and that his previous drinks be comped because he had found a hair in his food — after finishing his main course. Corden was “extremely nasty” to the manager, McNally said.

On another occasion this month, Corden came to the restaurant with his wife for brunch and complained to their server that there was “a little bit of egg white” in her egg yolk omelet, McNally said. The dish was remade, but sent out with the wrong side — home fries instead of a salad — which was apparently the last straw for Corden.

“You can’t do your job! You can’t do your job!” Corden said to the server, according to McNally, citing a manager’s report from the incident. “Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelet myself!” When Corden erupted at the server, free glasses of champagne were brought over “to smooth things out.” The episode left the server “very shaken.”

A representative for Corden did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A manager at Balthazar declined to comment when reached by phone late Monday evening.

Corden had behaved similarly at another of McNally’s restaurants, Cafe Luxembourg, “a few years back,” McNally said.

But late Monday evening, McNally said he was reversing the ban on Corden after the comedian called to apologize. McNally said he “apologized profusely.”

“I strongly believe in second chances,” McNally said. He added that “anyone magnanimous enough to apologize” to him and his staff “doesn’t deserve to be banned from anywhere.”

