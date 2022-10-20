Style Invitational Week 1511: The inside word—our ‘air quote’ contest

It’s the contest that keeps on giving, even though we do it over and over in exactly the same way. So by request, for (by the Empress’s count) the seventh time since 2000: Highlight part of a word, name or short phrase in “air quotes” to give the word a new meaning or description, as in the examples above from our 2019 contest (“h‘USB’and” was the winner). You can’t change the spelling of the original but may tinker with capitalization, punctuation and spacing. So you don’t send us what we’ve already published — we do not want to see “T‘rump’” — check the links to our previous air quotes in this week’s Style Conversational at wapo.st/conv1511 (published late Thursday, Oct. 20).