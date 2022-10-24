Leslie Jordan, actor and Internet sensation, dies at 67

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Actor Leslie Jordan died Monday in Los Angeles, according to his agent. Jordan was reportedly in a car accident, though his cause of death was not confirmed. He was 67 years old. While known in recent years for appearing in the television series “American Horror Story,” “Will and Grace” and “Call Me Kat,” Jordan became a viral Internet sensation early in the pandemic because of videos he posted to Instagram. He filmed himself doing all sorts of humorous activities, from baton twirling as exercise to singing Lizzo while impersonating Sia with a fringed pillow atop his head. At the time of his death, Jordan had 5.8 million followers and nearly a thousand posts on the platform.

Jordan’s agent, David Shaul of the BRS/Gage talent agency, said in a statement that “the world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan.”

Advertisement

“Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times,” Shaul wrote, referring to the Instagram videos Jordan filmed during the pandemic. “What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

In an April 2020 interview with The Washington Post, Jordan said he joined Instagram at the urging of casting executive Tess Sanchez Greenfield, who said it would be “perfect for you.” His follower count grew swiftly as his videos were widely reposted — at first by castmates such as Megan Mullally, he said, and then by absolute strangers. At one point, according to Jordan, he “posted something a tiny bit off-color once and something called ‘the best of Grindr,’ some sort of hookup site, posted it.”

Jordan didn’t quite understand his sudden fame at the time — “Who are these people? I had no idea,” he recalled of his initial response to the surge in followers — but embraced it all the same.

“But anyway, it’s all good,” he told The Post. “It’s all good to be 65 and have a million followers on the Internet. Not the path I planned, but you go with the flow.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article