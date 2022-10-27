11 scary — and scary good — TV shows and movies to watch for Halloween

If you haven’t yet tucked into this network gem about a married couple who inherits a very haunted country house — and decides to keep living there because New York real estate is no joke — we highly recommend introducing yourself to Sam and Jay Arondekar (Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar). Their lively band of ghost roomies, who are visible only to Sam following a near-death experience, include an affable Scout leader who took an arrow to the neck, a flower child who got mauled by a bear and a prohibition-era jazz singer who met her moonshine match (read: death by poison). A binge-watch to catch up on the CBS show (which airs Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. Eastern) will help you narrow down a Halloween costume while you laugh out loud. (Streams on Paramount Plus. Anglophiles may also appreciate the BBC One original, which streams on HBO Max.)