11 scary — and scary good — TV shows and movies to watch for Halloween

Mike Flanagan, who has helmed various hauntings (“Hill House,” “Bly Manor”), takes us into Brightcliffe, a mysterious hospice for terminally ill teenagers in this story based on Christopher Pike’s novel of the same name. The 10-episode series follows Ilonka (Iman Benson), whose plans to attend Stanford University are put on hold by a cancer diagnosis. Beware the jump scares, but like most of Flanagan’s work, the underlying themes here are deeper than things that go bump in the night. At heart, “The Midnight Club” is about taking control of your life as it slips away and having the strength to confront death head-on. (Streams on Netflix)