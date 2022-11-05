Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers rerelease ‘Iris’ to support abortion access

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Indie singer-songwriters Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers have once again invited fans to feel sad, for a cause. In the wee hours of Friday morning, the artists rereleased their 2020 cover of the Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” to support the Brigid Alliance, a charity that provides travel, food, lodging, child care and other support for people seeking abortions. The song was available for 24 hours, through midnight only, on the audio distribution platform Bandcamp, where fans could pay whatever they were inclined to contribute to download the song.

The artists raised $74,137.87 with 18,185 downloads.

Both artists have been vocal in their support for access to abortion since the fall of Roe v. Wade in June. A post on Instagram by Rogers announcing the fundraiser, captioned “Vote,” declares that “the future of reproductive care is on the ballot these midterms.”

When a draft of the Roe decision was leaked in May, Bridgers opened up about having had an abortion. “I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access,” the “Punisher” singer wrote on her Instagram story.

Recently she expanded on her feelings about abortion in an interview with Teen Vogue: “Don’t let anybody freak you out about an abortion. Because unless you’re doing it in an unsafe way, there are resources for you if you’re trying to get one.” Anyone should be able to have one, she added, using an expletive — “for whatever reason.”

This isn’t the first time Bridgers and Rogers have rallied fans behind “Iris” and a cause. Their original release of the cover was sparked by Bridgers’s tweet that if Trump lost the 2020 election, “I will cover Iris by the Goo Goo Dolls.”

if trump loses I will cover iris by the goo goo dolls — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) November 3, 2020

Bridgers followed through, roping in fellow singer Rogers, who had replied to the tweet with, “U need some harmonies for that special tune?” Bridgers quipped back, “I’d give up forever” — a reference to the song’s lyrics — “to harmonize with you.”

Proceeds from the first fundraiser supported Stacey Abrams’s Fair Fight, a voting rights organization dedicated to combating voter suppression by encouraging participation in elections, fighting restrictive legislation and educating voters.

In 24 hours, the pair raised $173,703.59 for Fair Fight with 46,935 downloads, according to Rogers.

In the cover, Bridgers and Rogers harmonize on such lines as “When everything’s made to be broken, I just want you to know who I am.”

