Paul Haggis, director of ‘Crash,’ ordered to pay $7.5 million in rape case

A New York jury found filmmaker Paul Haggis liable in a sexual assault case brought forward by a publicist who alleged he raped her at his Manhattan apartment in 2013, according to the Associated Press.

The jury ordered Haggis, 69, to pay Haleigh Breest, 36, at least $7.5 million in damages, the AP reported, noting that the jury also decided he would be responsible for paying additional punitive damages later on.

Ilann Maazel, an attorney representing Breest, said in a statement, “We are thankful and grateful for the jury’s verdict. Justice was done today. This is a great victory for Haleigh and for the entire #MeToo movement.”

The Washington Post has reached out to Haggis’s representatives for comment.

Haggis is known for having written the films “Million Dollar Baby” and “Crash,” the latter of which won him two Academy Awards in 2006 for best picture and best original screenplay. (He also directed “Crash,” and shares a writing credit on the film with Bobby Moresco.)

Breest filed the civil lawsuit against Haggis in December 2017 under New York City’s Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act. According to the complaint, Breest was working at a New York film premiere in January 2013 and accepted a ride home from Haggis. The document alleges that he pressured her to have a drink with him at his SoHo apartment, instead of at a public bar as she said she suggested.

“Recognizing that Mr. Haggis was a powerful member of the Hollywood elite who could influence her career, and faced with his persistence, Ms. Breest ultimately relented and went with Mr. Haggis to his Mercer Street residence,” reads an amended complaint filed in New York County Supreme Court in July 2018.

The complaint alleges that Breest was “shocked, confused, and extremely fearful” as Haggis forcibly kissed her at his residence and forced her to perform oral sex. According to Breest, he raped her afterward.

