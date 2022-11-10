Style Conversational Week 1514: Q up for Ask Backwards XLI

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We’re back to Asking Backwards again! The last two years we did this contest — the 39th and 40th go-rounds — Ken Jennings himself graciously weighed in on several categories, the ones referring to the show he was then still temporarily co-hosting: “Ken Jennings,” “Zen Jennings,” “Spinal Jeopardy” and “Not a future ‘Jeopardy!’ category.”

This year, now that Ken’s been confirmed as the quiz show’s main host, and since The Post already gave him a big MWAH a few days ago, we’re back in Week 1514 with just using a cartoon to make an admittedly tenuous link to the show in the first place. (Really, it’s much more like the line of “Mr. Question Man” comedy shticks, most famously Johnny Carson’s Carnac the Magnificent bit in which the turbaned Carson would “divine” the joke question after Ed McMahon would read the “answer” on a card.)

Obviously, my predecessor the Czar and I have been pleased enough over the years with the results of this contest — the ability of the Loser Community to come up with funny things to say about ridiculously random or nonsensical phrases — to run it again and again, every few months in the early years. Lately, I’ve played it safer by offering more possible “answers” for you to supply questions to; it cuts down a bit on duplication and lets me toss categories that proved duds.

For those who are new to Ask Backwards and are thinking (as you should be) of entering Week 1514 — and of course for anyone who just likes More Invite — here are a few recent entries, followed by selections from an early-days one: Week 214 in 1997, whose grid of “answers” is shown partially in the cartoon at the top of the page.

(For a Full-Immersion Loser User Experience, click on all those links to old Ask Backwards results on their special page, which you get by clicking “JEO” for “Jeopardy” at the New & Improved Master Contest List on the Losers’ own website, NRARS.org. No paywall.)

Top winners from Week 1457, 2021 (full results and all Ken’s comments here):

A. Zen Jennings. Q. Who’d always go for a true Dalai Double? (Jeff Hazle, San Antonio)

A. A bun in the oven. Q. What do bakers have no control over in Texas? (Bird Waring, Larchmont, N.Y.)

A. Ken Jennings. Q. Who was the inspiration for “A Whiter Shade of Pale”? (John Hutchins, Silver Spring, Md.) Ken showing good humor at this one: “The ‘Whiter Shade of Pale’ joke got me so steamed that I knitted my eyebrows together in anger! Unfortunately they’re so blond no one could tell.”

A. Six hours without Facebook. Q. How do 56 percent of Americans describe an eight-hour workday? (Jeff Hazle)

From Week 1404, 2020 (full results and more Ken comments here):

A. @UnrealAbrahamLincoln. Q. Who tweeted: “Great speech yesterday in Gettysburg! Union widows LOVE their President (ME)!”? Frank Mann, Washington)

A. Shut Up Man. Q. Who is Florida Man’s attorney? (Jeff Hazle, San Antonio; Pia Palamidessi, Cumberland, Md.)

A. Ken Jennings and Kylie Jenner. Q. Who are Mr. Trivia and Ms. Trivial? (Rob Huffman, Fredericksburg, Va.; this was Ken’s favorite in this category as well)

A. The Republic Forwhichistan. Q. Where can you find One Asian Undergod — except he’s invisible? (Gary Crockett, Chevy Chase, Md.)

From Week 1281, 2017 (full results here):

A. 280 characters. Q. To stave off helicopter parents, what’s the safest criterion for choosing a high school musical? (Ward Kay, Vienna, Va.)

A. Mike Pence’s favorite pastime. Q. What are cold showers? (Rob Huffman, Fredericksburg, Va.)

A. Melania’s left shoe. Q. Can you name one of the three ostentatious heels attached to the first lady? (Jesse Frankovich, Grand Ledge, Mich.)

A. A fidget spinner, an infinity scarf and Cher. Q. What does your kid think is cool, your mom think is warm and your grandpa think is hot? (Deb Stewart, Damascus, Md.)

And back to that Week 214 contest from 1997: This contest, published during the Czar’s reign (I took over in 2003), shows how the Invite didn’t shy away, even in The Post’s generally more conservative era of the 1990s, from serious, even horrifying issues.

Such as the story behind the category “Consensual sex between fourth graders,” involving what happened when several boys and girls were sequestered unsupervised in a “timeout room” at a D.C. elementary school, and how the school and police rationalized doing nothing about it.

Also sordid but covered breathlessly by the mainstream media (including The Post’s Style section) was the case of the named-for-the-Invite Joey Buttafuoco, a 35-year-old Long Island auto body shop owner who was having a lengthy affair (though you might call it otherwise given the age difference) with 16-year-old Amy Fisher, until a jealous Amy shot Mrs. Buttafuoco in the face on her front porch. Joey initially denied knowing Amy until the hotel receipts appeared. Mary Jo recovered (somewhat) and remarried. Joey went to jail for a few months, Amy (dubbed by New York tabloids the “Long Island Lolita”) was in prison for seven years — and I’m sure you’ll be surprised that both have appeared on reality shows.

Fourth Runner-Up — Answer: Dogbert, but not Beau, the Seeing Eye dog. Question: Who are you more likely to spot in Borders? (Laurie Burdett, Alexandria) [The Borders bookstore chain closed in 2011.]

Third Runner-Up — Answer: Chateau Lafite Buttafuoco. Question: What is a good example of Pinot Gigolo? (Tom Witte, Gaithersburg) [That’s really a stretch; a gigolo is a handsome man supported by the female equivalent of a sugar daddy.]

Second Runner-Up — Answer: Chateau Lafite Buttafuoco Question: What wine goes best with spring chicken? (Stephen Dudzik, Silver Spring)

First Runner-Up — Answer: Larry, Curly and Moses. Question: In the Bible, who are the Three Wise Guys? (Jerry Pannullo, Kensington)

And the winner of the Martin Van Buren commemorative plate [in the Czarist era, the winner got the crazy prize, rather than a trophy; that now goes to our second-place finisher]:

Answer: A Janet Reno Pez dispenser. Question: What is the slang name for an FBI service revolver? (Greg Arnold, Herndon) [I don’t think that this is supposed to intimate that Attorney General Reno was considered soft on crime; I think it just sounded like colorful cop jargon.]

A few of the honorable mentions (full results here):

Answer: Chateau Lafite Buttafuoco

What is the house wine at Nunzio’s Taste of Newark? (Stephen Dudzik, Silver Spring)

What is called the “date rape” wine? (David Rauma, Bowie) [ICK.]

What is the perfect chaser for a Long Island Iced Teen? (Stephen Dudzik, Silver Spring) [?]

Answer: “Consensual sex” between fourth-graders:

What is the motivation to pass third grade in D. C.? (Penny Dash, Bethesda)

What does the tobacco industry contend is solely responsible for the rise in smoking among the country’s youth? (Jonathan Paul, Garrett Park)

What was the third of Marion Barry’s 1994 campaign promises, after “a gun in every hand” and “a chicken in every pothole”? (Sean M. McVeigh, Gaithersburg)

A: A fortnight in the Lincoln Bedroom [President Clinton was under fire for inviting campaign donors to stay in this historic room of the White House]. Q: What is the traditional punishment for presidents who forget their anniversaries? (Elden Carnahan, Laurel)

A: Tiger Woods’s nearest competitor Who is reported to be signing a multi-hundred-dollar Nike contract? (Laurie Burdett, Alexandria)

Who is less famous than any member of the Supreme Court? (Mike Connaghan, Gaithersburg)

A: A traveling phlebotomist. Q. How did O.J. explain the bloody glove? (Barry Blyveis, Columbia; Steve Fahey, Kensington)

Answer: Dogbert, but not Beau, the Seeing Eye dog. Whose poop does not stink? (Douglas Bailey, Vernon, N.Y.) [Dogbert is the dog in the comic strip “Dilbert.”]

For this week, note that I have the formatting directions on the entry form, something I aim to do every week. Being able to sort the entries by category is really useful, so I’m glad you’ll all be keeping the entries to one line each, beginning with the “answer” (and no A:).

Thanks to the probably 95 percent of you now who are following these directions! It’s really helped me; I’ve gone up on the Sane-o-Meter from Raving to right in the middle of Not As Raving.

The AEIOUs Have It*: The one-vowel poems of Week 1510

*Non-inking headline by Sarah Walsh

The challenge of writing a poem containing only one of the vowels A, E, I, O and U in Week 1510 proved a doozy, to judge from most of the few hundred submissions I received from about 130 people. And this week’s results do fall into the “ooh, clever” category rather than the “bwahahaha” variety. But it’s okay to have the occasional “ooh, clever.”

I referred to the contest as “univocalic” or “single-vowel” even though I let you use Y as a vowel; I just spelled out that you could use just one of the Big Five and you (and I) didn’t have to make any calls about when the Y is a vowel, what about silent letters, etc.

As opposed to contests for, say, anagrams, this one was super-easy to check for ineligible letters, taking literally five seconds per poem: Copy the poem onto a blank page in Word, then type each of the four ineligible vowels into the search bar immediately to its left. You didn’t even have to type Enter; if there were no A’s, it would say “No matches.” Repeat with three other characters.

Still, you had to remember to do it. I managed to forget to check a few of the entries until late in the process, and then discovered ineligible vowels (usually silent ones, like the A in “please”) in several of them. Fortunately, all were easily tweaked.

It’s the OMG 29th Invite win for Frank Osen, who showed up in 2011 in a limerick contest, and stayed for the rest of them — his Clowning Achievement marks his 623rd blot of Invite ink. And while Jesse Frankovich and Frank Mann are frequent occupants of the Losers’ Circle, it’s the first appearance “above the fold” (and 14th ink in all) for runner-up Christy Tosatto, who for several years has been traveling the continent with her family. For the past few weeks she’s been sending in entries from North Carolina; before that, she was in Newfoundland and Nova Scotia.

I vetted the vowels of only the entries I was considering; I didn’t scrutinize entries I found difficult to understand, like the one I quoted in the introduction to this week’s results. Note, by the way, that one used only Y’s as the vowel, something that’s technically not allowed in the directions. But I would have bent the rules and run that one had it been fun to read.

One last chance to sign up for the Swingin’ Club!

Okay, brunch and TopGolf with the Losers in Germantown, Md.

(Reprinted from the Week 1511 Conversational; I can’t make this one, but I’m sure it’ll be fun)

There’s a new activity on the Loser calendar: brunch at Senor Tequila’s in Germantown, Md. on Sunday, Nov. 13, at noon, followed by an afternoon at the nearby TopGolf center. TopGolf is to golf what playing carnival games is to riflery; I’ve never been, but it looks like a hoot — instead of aiming at one little hole, you can swing your driver toward any number of point-scoring maws from the comfort of your party’s designated section. Here’s an article that conveys the idea and the atmosphere. Kids are welcome. RSVP to brunch coordinator Kyle “Loserfest Pope” Hendrickson at BrunchOfLosers@gmail.com. And check out the rest of “Our Social Engorgements” at the Losers’ website, NRARS.org.

And if you didn’t see it, here’s the positively delightful just-for-fun “Jeopardy!” match among super-winning champs Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach. All three quick-thinkers — and Ken himself — are having so much fun, even when Ken screws up at one point.

