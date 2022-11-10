Style Invitational Week 1514: Ask Backwards XLI

Biding in Wilds in Chilly Twilight By Ribt. Frist Which wild is this? I think I’m right, His living isn’t in my sight. Invisibly, I visit still, With flitting drifts in shiny flight. My filly’s whinny, timid trill: I’m sitting by this icy rill, In wintry, frigid wild? Why? This night I find in inky spill. My hill is dimly lit by sky, This wild is inviting … sigh … I’m riding till my crib is nigh, I’m riding till my crib is nigh. (Sarah Walsh, Rockville, Md.) Beer Revelry We’re merry, we’re blessed, We’re never depressed. We’re cheeky, we’re cheery, We belch, then we jest. Wherever there’s beer We never feel stressed. Fetch beer! (Jonathan Jensen, Baltimore) Beer Revelry 2 We’re never ever reverent, “We’re free! We’re best!” we cheer. We’ll never rest! we’re cleverest! We merely need the beer. (Mark Raffman, Reston, Va.) West’s ever newsy, Sez, “Every Jew screws me.” The Less Ye, the better. (Chris Doyle, Denton, Tex.) So Old So Soon Bloodwork poor. No oomph or pop. Myopy, woozy. Jowls. Low-T. Snowy top, soft pot, foot rot. Tho’ colon’s not too polypy. (Ash Sharman [great name for this contest!], Fairfax, Va., a First Offender) Feh, Recent Red-Pelts! New emblem’s meh, the ex-term smelt; The bevy, recent-Red-Type-Pelt — They’re fettered, hexed; the shell needs shed. “De-Snyder, feckless crew!” we’ve pled. (Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Va.) And … Scram, Dan! Walk! Say, Walla Walla! Qatar! Caracas! Alps! Valhalla! Cart that gang away, Mad Dan! A hand? Glad fans’ll pack that van. (Duncan Stevens) It’s tricky living With highly spicy chili: My tightly binding lining Is firing willy-nilly. (Dale Frankel, Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) Aw/Ah Ha-ha Yank can’t stand an Alabama drawl, That lazy “Mama wants a drank, y’all.” And Alabamans always say “ha ha!” At any Waltham, Mass., man’s “pahk ya cah.” (Jonathan Jensen) Sam was cagy, had a plan: Sack a bank and nab a van. What a brassy act (and scary!) Had a whack at “cash-and-carry.” (Beverley Sharp, Montgomery, Ala.) A man, a plan, a Panama? That Wasn’t a canal — nay, ’twas a hat. (Amy Livingston, Highland Park, N.J., a First Offender) spring wings sing smiling lilting in still night chirping bird dirt dripping. Ick. (Irene Plotzker, Wilmington, Del.) An ant farm, a scarf, and a fat panda! Thanks, Santa! What? Thank Ma and Pa?? Angst. (Randy Lee, Burke, Va.) Tomorrow off? Oh no, poor fool. Snowstorms stop not work nor school. From top to bottom, lowdown gloom: Old boss now knows to go on Zoom. (Kevin Dopart, Washington) Wacky Grandma alarms all — That gas-gland can amass gasps. Nana claps and says, “Yay!” Thanks, fatty Spam cans. (Leif Picoult, Rockville, Md.) The gentle sex’ll be Deftly preggers-free When selfless he-men Elect seedless semen. (Chris Doyle) Oh look! Slow down to shop for old Ford. Old Ford looks cool, smooth, bold. Oh Lord, so good. Got Ford. Oops, oh no, poor Ford! Motor now hot: growls, stops. Too hot. Old motor shot. Soot on hood, roof, floor, doors. Now, Ford won’t go. Bloody, gory horror show. Now tow to Ford body shop. (G.T. Bowman, Falls Church, Va.) Kleenex everywhere, very sneezy, Eyes feel weepy, chest seems wheezy. Temp exceeds 99 degrees. Sheesh, need remedy, MD, jeez! “These keys help fevers deplete: Wet sheets, leeches, smelly feet. Next, chew nettles, gently scented.” Heed the expert, Dr. Demented. (Yet he regrets these few effects: Green teeth, eye bleeds, lepers’ necks.) (Pam Shermeyer, Lathrup Village, Mich.) A Sad Ballad Ah! Ah! Alack and alas! Ah! Alas and alack! A bard crafts a sad ballad, and sang that ballad back: ’Twas a dark and sad and clammy day; A lark caws daftly, madly. And Alma—Ah, that Alma! — Alma crafts a salad, badly. Alma was a tall lass, and a stalwart lass, and calm. Alma attacks a chard stalk, a saw at Alma’s palm. As tall as a hat rack Alma was, and as drab as a bad banana, and Alma’s natty salad-saw — as sharp as a katana! As calm as stagnant Armagnac And as gay as a clam, was Alma. And Alma’s wan and pasty hands? Alma can’t act calma! Alas! As sand can fall aslant, and pass a glass shaft, as hay and straw can stand apart and an ax can crack an ax’s haft … A stray sassafras branch mars Alma’s calm as Alma hacks and hacks. An awkward hand strays — and an ax falls — Alma pays a dark tax … Aghast, Alma calls: “Ah!” An arm (ah, tardy!) snaps back. At Alma’s arm’s aft, a hand? Nay! A hand’s lack! Ah! Ah! Alack and alas! Ah! Alas and alack! A bard crafts a sad ballad, and sang that ballad back; Ah! Ah! A lack and a lass! Ah! A lass and a lack! A bard crafts a sad ballad, And Alma — a bad salad. (Daniel Galef, Tallahassee) And Lasts: We’ll enter wee verses; we’ll jest. The Empress, she’ll keep the few best. The rejects less clever? Be seen, these’ll never — She’ll next feed her shredder the rest. (Jesse Frankovich) I’m writing till midnight, I’m scripting this pitch, I’m wittily grinning, I’m striking it rich. My insights! I’m thinking, It’ll kill! This is Inking! Is it childishly fiddling, whilst digging this ditch? (Frank Osen)