Grammy nominations 2023: Will Beyoncé and Adele be among the nominees?

Nominees for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards were announced on Nov. 15. (Video: The Washington Post)

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Grammy Awards will be celebrating even more music than normal when the 2023 nominations are announced Tuesday afternoon, as the Recording Academy added five new categories this time around: songwriter of the year, non-classical; best alternative music performance; best Americana performance; best spoken word poetry album; and best score soundtrack for video games.

Despite the widening playing field, it always feels as though there are a few glaring omissions when it comes to the Grammys. This year, one is intentional: In the lead-up to nominations, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak declared they would be withdrawing their album “An Evening with Silk Sonic” from the running, despite its lead single having won all four Grammys it was nominated for last year.

That leaves just a smidgeon of space for other talented artists to break through, though it’ll be quite difficult given the number of heavyweights who also released eligible music this past cycle, from Beyoncé to Adele to Kendrick Lamar. Will Beyoncé make history (again)? Will Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” become the first all-Spanish album to land a nomination for album of the year?

Advertisement

Stay tuned to find out. This post will be updated with many of the Grammy nominees announced at Tuesday’s ceremony, which will feature performances from former winners Dan + Shay and Cyndi Lauper. The 65th Grammy Awards, whose host has not yet been announced, will air Feb. 5 on CBS.

Best pop solo performance

“Easy On Me,” Adele

“Moscow Mule,” Bad Bunny

“Woman,” Doja Cat

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

Best pop duo/group performance

“Don't Shut Me Down,” ABBA

“Bam Bam,” Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran

“My Universe,” Coldplay and BTS

“I Like You (A Happier Song),” Post Malone and Doja Cat

“Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Best pop vocal album

“Voyage,” ABBA

“30,” Adele

“Music Of The Spheres,” Coldplay

“Special,” Lizzo

“Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

Best rap performance

Advertisement

“God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

“Vegas,” Doja Cat

“Pushin P,” Gunna and Future feat. Young Thug

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Hitkidd and GloRilla

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

Best melodic rap performance

“Beautiful,” DJ Khaled feat. Future and SZA

“Wait For U,” Future feat. Drake and Tems

“First Class,” Jack Harlow

“Die Hard,” Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst and Amanda Reifer

“Big Energy (Live),” Latto

Best rap song

“Churchill Downs,” Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow and Jose Velazquez (Jack Harlow feat. Drake)

“God Did,” Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar (DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)

Advertisement

“The Heart Part 5,” Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer (Kendrick Lamar)

“Pushin P,” Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass and Jeffery Lamar Williams (Gunna and Future feat. Young Thug)

“Wait For U,” Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke and Temilade Openiyi (Future feat. Drake and Tems)

Best rap album

“God Did,” DJ Khaled

“I Never Liked You,” Future

“Come Home the Kids Miss You,” Jack Harlow

“Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar

“It’s Almost Dry,” Pusha T

Song of the year

“ABCDEFU,” Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger (Gayle)

“About Damn Time,” Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas (Lizzo)

Advertisement

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film),” Liz Rose and Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)

“As It Was,” Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles (Harry Styles)

“Bad Habit,” Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby and Steve Lacy (Steve Lacy)

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant and Christopher A. Stewart (Beyoncé)

“Easy On Me,” Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin (Adele)

“God Did,” Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar (DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)

“The Heart Part 5,” Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer (Kendrick Lamar)

“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt (Bonnie Raitt)

GiftOutline Gift Article