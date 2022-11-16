U.K. authorities authorize new criminal charges against Kevin Spacey

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Prosecutors in Britain have authorized additional charges against the actor Kevin Spacey, including three counts of sexual assault related to incidents alleged to have taken place between 2001 and 2004. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Rosemary Ainslie, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime Division, said in a news release Wednesday that Spacey faces seven additional charges in total, including one count of “causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent” and three counts of indecent assault. The CPS statement said the new charges are related to alleged sexual assaults against one man.

Spacey, 63, was already facing a number of sexual assault charges in the United Kingdom. Authorities announced in May that prosecutors had authorized criminal charges against the actor, with counts stemming from alleged incidents involving three men between March 2005 and April 2013. In July, Spacey appeared in a U.K. court, where an attorney for the actor said he “strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case.” A trial has been set for June 6, 2023.

Advertisement

Spacey, an Oscar-winning actor, has seen a profound career downfall since he was first accused of sexual misconduct in 2017. Actor Anthony Rapp told BuzzFeed News that Spacey made a sexual advance toward him at a party when Rapp, now 51, was 14 and Spacey was 26. Following the article’s publication, Spacey said in a social media statement that he was “beyond horrified” by the allegation but did not recall the alleged incident. “If I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior,” Spacey wrote.

Following the explosive BuzzFeed report, more than a dozen others accused Spacey of sexual misconduct, with some of the alleged incidents prompting legal action. In 2019, he pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of indecent assault and battery after he was accused of groping an 18-year-old man at a Nantucket bar in 2016. The case was later dropped, with prosecutors citing the “unavailability of the complaining witness.” A California massage therapist accused Spacey of sexual assault and battery in 2018, but the case was dismissed after the accuser died ahead of the trial. Rapp sued Spacey in civil court in 2020, accusing the actor of assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Last month, a New York jury found Spacey not liable in the $40 million lawsuit.

Spacey’s entertainment projects have significantly dwindled since the barrage of allegations against him. He was fired in 2017 from Netflix’s “House of Cards,” for which he had received 10 Emmy nominations, ahead of the show’s sixth season. In August, a Los Angeles judge ordered the disgraced actor to pay $30 million in compensatory damages and other fees to the producers of the political drama.

GiftOutline Gift Article