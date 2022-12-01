Style Conversational Week 1517: Hasn’t it been Loserly?

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Whew. What to do with all these tiaras? Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight I was informed about 48 hours ago that The Style Invitational’s last column would appear Sunday, Dec. 11, in The Washington Post’s Arts & Style section, and on Thursday, Dec. 8, online. That’s one more column after this week’s, and it’ll be used for a greatest-hits sampler.

At that point I was still judging the Week 1513 contest of greeting-card rhymes for non-greeting-card occasions — whose results run today -- and had planned our annual “Year in Preview” funny-predictions contest (see the would-have-been examples below).

I don’t have the time and speed and, to be honest, the presence of mind right now to write something extensive about the almost 30 years of The Style Invitational and my 19 years (right to the week next Sunday) as Empress. So just a few things.

I wasn’t in on the plans for the huge shakeup that’s happening throughout the The Post’s features department — most notably but not only the folding of The Washington Post Magazine and the layoffs of its whole staff — to whisk away the dust of the old institutions in favor of a “revitalized” Style section. The canceling of the Invite is a part of that.

The Post’s new executive features editor, Ben Williams, assured me that The Post wasn’t killing the Invite over taste questions, or reaction to a particular contest or entry, even though he had recently killed a number of entries that he considered tasteless. This was a great relief to me, because it means that I won’t be kicking myself in regret for running something that brought down the column — a fear that lurked in me during all 982 contests. (I did, however, become emboldened by the fact that the Invite’s edgy, sometimes risque humor drew close to zero reader complaints — and never a single one from the even edgier jokes that ran only online.)

Let me clarify one thing that many of you don’t know: The Post killed the Invitational, and with it my 40-year connection with The Post, but did not technically fire me, because I am not an employee anymore.

I was a copy editor in The Post’s Style section from my little-baby-editorhood in 1982 to 2008 (some of that being in charge of the copy desk, and the last five years also running the Invite after “Czar” Gene Weingarten passed it on to me). In 2008, like everyone in the newsroom who was 50 or older (I was a few months short, but i counted), I was offered early retirement with a buyout, which I took, along with several hundred other employees; it gave me a nice pension. Then, since the end of 2008, I’ve continued to do the Empress thing, but not on the payroll, in fact not even with a contract; I’m just an independent contractor, getting paid by the column (one reason I never skipped any of the 982 weeks). Still, I wasn’t your average freelancer; I have a desk at The Post and, more important, editor-level access to the computer system, letting me make my own quick fixes — something the Losers know has been super-important, considering how many messed-up credits, wrong week numbers, etc., they’ve alerted me to in time to get it all correct for the Sunday print edition.

I am truly astonished — and of course delighted — at how long the Invitational has been allowed to exist. It outlasted a series of editors, some of whom did not retire of their own accord. (I have to chuckle that I was assured by Executive Editor Marcus Brauchli around 2010 that “as long as I’m here, there will be a Style Invitational.” He lasted four years.)

In recent years I vowed to continue running the Invite until it was killed, and so it was inevitable that The Post would be the killer. I’m sorry, of course, that it canceled the contest, but not outraged about it; the anger I’ll leave to its readers and community of contestants. My only regret is that for some reason, and it wasn’t explained to me, that the editors were in such a rush to clean house that they left three contests in the lurch. They hadn’t told me in recent weeks to stop putting out new contests, or alternatively set the final week at Dec. 25, the scheduled date for the results of last week’s contest, Week 1516. I’m sure it wasn’t malicious, but rather that they hadn’t known what our schedule was, or thought about it when so many other changes were taking place.

So, anyway, what now?

Lots of stuff still to happen — and can keep on happening. I hope you take part in some of it.

-- Next week’s column: Greatest hits. Send your suggestions! To wrap things up, Gene and Bob and I will assemble some of our favorite entries, and yours. Because of this last-minute scheduling, you have only till Monday night, Dec. 5, to chime in with suggestions for what we should run. That favorite joke you remember from 2004 or whatever. Obviously we can run just a few of the thousands and thousands of classic entries from the past 30 years, but it can’t hurt to lobby for your fave. Send them through this week’s entry form, which has a separate space for you to suggest what to do with the clown heads.

-- The Week 1514 Ask Backwards contest: Have at it! Because we’re going to put those greatest hits on the page, this means that there won’t be room to put the results of our recurring Jeopardyish contest there, too. I won’t have the time to judge it anyway. So my idea is to post the raw entries here in next week’s Conversational, category by category (so it’s not just a jumble of 1,200 entries, and you can choose just one group to look at), and let you note your favorites in the comments. No prizes, just one way to get those jokes out there, some of which will be very funny and a lot will not.

I’m not sure whether that’s going to work; I haven’t tested it or anything in the last 48 hours. But if that proves a Big Tub o’ Fun, then maybe I’ll try something similar with the Week 1515 sister-cities contest. There won’t be a Style Conversational in two weeks, so that one might have to just be sacrificed, or go to Facebook. I’m being retired, you know, and I’m going to retire.

-- We’re having brunch! Which just happened to be scheduled for noon on Sunday, Dec. 11, at Lena’s Wood-Fired Grill and Tap, right near the Braddock Road Metro in Alexandria, Va. Free parking on its deck! I suggest that we just order an assortment of pizza and split the tab so that we don’t spend our precious reminiscing time bogged down in ordering. Unfortunately, I can stay only till about 1:30 because I have to get to my call and last-minute rehearsal for the choral concert I’m singing in later that afternoon.

-- We’ll have a grand wake! Our annual Losers’ Post-Holiday Party potluck, scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28, in a big long Crystal City party room with pool tables, ought to be one for the ages. The parody sing-along ought to cover all two decades of Invite songs. We have lots of musicians in the Loser Community; let’s see what we can work up over the next two months. News of this, as it develops, will go up on both NRARS.org (Our Social Engorgements) and on ...

-- The still-active (and even becoming more active?) Style Invitational Devotees group on Facebook. Stay in touch with me and more than 2,000 kindred spirits and share your wit with the most appreciative of select audiences. Already people are creating threads for the Questionable Journalism jokes, obit poems and the like . Think of what we can do with all those new congressional names next month! We won’t judge them, just enjoy the wit.

Unending thanks

That’s exactly how long they would go if I didn’t have to get this online. Off the top of my head, just a few — more will follow in other venues, I’m sure.

To Gene Weingarten, my predecessor and BFF. He created The Style Invitational in 1993 when he was editor of the Sunday Style section, making it a more raucous but equally sophisticated version of the New York Magazine Competition, and immediately making it one of the most popular features in the Sunday paper (no substantiation but I say so). When he turned it over to me, I couldn’t hope to match him in creativity and writing flair, so I basically tried to copy him and do better with sending out the prizes, and also adding song parodies, which he fails to appreciate.

To Bob Staake, Gene’s and then my visual partner since 1994 — way longer than either of us. Over the decades while Bob gained wide renown as a New Yorker cover artist and bestselling children’s book author and illustrator, Bob continued to send a cartoon to the Invite, as “really the only steady job I’ve ever had.” Bob and I have met in person only once — he lives on Cape Cod — but every week we’re the Invite version of the Kramdens, bickering and threatening to send each other to the moon, but aww we make up.

To the editors who let the Invite do its thing: It started with Style editor Mary Hadar — who also took a flier on this 27-year-old upstart to run the section’s copy desk in 1986 — who gave almost free rein to Gene to change Sunday Style and let the Invite flourish, and to successive editors including Gene Robinson, David von Drehle, Deborah Heard and especially Lynn Medford, who brought the Invitational from the Saturday paper (it was there for a few years) back to Sundays for a new tabloid-size Sunday Style, with the Invite prominently on the back page in color. Lynn was a true fan of the Invite, displaying trophies in her office, offering her Appalachian “Haw!” at her favorite entries, and even coming to at least two Loser events. Most recently, Style deputy editor Amy Hitt read over the column and made some useful suggestions.

To the copy editors, page designers and IT staff: I have had enormous help from, and worked most with, the people who have helped with the special requirements of the Invitational, both technical and in just getting the humor and references. The Invite has has a succession of page designers over the years and through ever-changing technology, most recently the super-helpful Alla Dreyvitser. Kurt Gardiner and Danielle Newman, both newspaper journalists turned IT people, went out of their way to help me — Danielle late last night, from home.

And my beloved former copy desk colleague Doug Norwood made it a point to be the eyes on the Invite every week until his recent retirement from The Post (but not from journalism); I’d quote his favorites as “What Doug Dug.” And after him, Ponch Garcia (“What Pleased Ponch.”) As a former (or eternal) copy editor, I value the important of a skilled pair of eyes to realize that, no, you didn’t mean to say that, right?

And of course, I was just the conduit: The real credit goes to the more than 5,000 people who’ve gotten ink in The Style Invitational, putting out ridiculous amounts of effort and sharing prodigious talent in exchange for silly trinkets. I’m glad that some of them have become local celebrities among devoted Post readers. Next week, I’ll single them out.

And don’t forget the readers! The contest, competitive as it was among the self-styled Losers, was always intended as a way to bring a variety of top-notch humor to readers. Thanks to so many of you for writing to just thank us for giving you a laugh in times when we need it more than ever.

Who would have predicted ...

As I’d done for several years after stealing his concept from his own humor column, I’d asked 93-time Loser Malcolm Fleschner to give me some news events from 2023 to use as examples for this year’s “Year in Preview” contest (headline: “23 and ??”) to run today. Malcolm, who’s become a good friend, promptly sent me a long list. The three examples I chose were so good that I’ll share them right here.

March 12, 2023: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is wildly applauded when he appears in person at the Academy Awards — then gets a standing ovation when he runs up to the stage and slaps Will Smith.

-- Marvin Oglethorp of Newburgh, Iowa, wins the largest-ever lottery jackpot. He tells reporters he plans to use the $1.8 billion “to buy two tickets to a Taylor Swift concert.”

-- After a ferocious bidding war, talent agency CAA triumphantly announces the inking of a four-picture deal for the head of lettuce that outlasted Liz Truss.

Malcolm can now use these along with the rest in his online humor column Culture Schlock. (Yeah, he used to write it for a newspaper, too.) Sign up for free at malcolmfleshchner.substack.com.

-----

So I’ll see you next week — see what it’s like to see a thousand raw jokes.

Thank you for the messages you’ve been sending in while I’ve been trying to write this down.

Still the Empress for Another Week

