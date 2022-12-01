Style Invitational Week 1517: See you next week . . .

Remember those times in fourth grade When I shared the box lunch my mom made? “What’s mine is yours” was our motto. So congrats now on winning the lotto. (Pam Shermeyer, Lathrup Village, Mich.) I’m sending this card and composing this ode To say that I’m sorry I clogged your commode. It ruined your party. I couldn’t feel dumber. But here is the good news: My cousin’s a plumber. (Bob Kruger, Rockville, Md.) Dear Mr. Cruz: Although I’m just A no-good liberal commie, Accept my deep condolences On this year’s “red tsunami.” (Jonathan Jensen, Baltimore) Condolences! Heard you got fired, And worse, your dismissal was brusque. Oh, wait … it’s congrats! You’re rehired To clean up the mess made by Musk. (Chris Doyle, Denton, Tex.) We're sad to say you bounced a check At our fresh-produce stand. We want to trust our customers Don’t want to see you banned. We like for folks to buy our wares, But since you did upset us: We gleefully inform you there’s E. coli in your lettuce. (Jeff Shirley, Richmond, Va.) You’re no longer at Fox — I hear you were sacked — But congrats that at last You reported a fact. (Kevin Dopart, Washington) Congratulations on Your Conscription I know you must have been surprised To find that you’d been mobilized, But I hope you’ll love your new career. With warmest wishes — Vladimir (Stephen Gold, London) Your DNA tests are complete: Your health markers aren’t too bad. And we found your half-siblings in nine different states; So you might want to talk with your dad. (Jon Carter, Fredericksburg, Va.) How funny to see you in Jersey last week — I rarely head out that direction. I told all the neighbors! We think it’s just great That you’ve gone into witness protection. (Coleman Glenn, Huntingdon Valley, Pa.) You wrote about trans kids Growing up in Atlantis, So congrats on your book Being banned by DeSantis. (Kevin Dopart) You failed to scoop Your best friend's poop So it’s been sent back. (See enclosed sack.) (John Klayman, Fairfax, Va.) Life is full of ups and downs A bushel of smiles, a bundle of frowns But yesterday’s crash makes us all want to tiptoe So sorry, my dear, for the loss of your crypto. (Madelyn Rosenberg, Falls Church, Va.) When life gave you lemons, you made lemonade. We applaud you for your inner grit, But though you were 8, taxes should have been paid. Here's your IRS bill. Please remit. (Jon Gearhart, Des Moines) You’re such a helpful neighbor Reminding us to mow To weed, to paint, to rake the leaves To shovel all that snow. And thanks for all the tools you’ve loaned us The rake, the hoe, the ax! What would we do without you? Probably relax. (Frank Mann, Washington) And Last: Congrats on your Style Invitational win Winning Loser in The Post, Here’s to you! Let’s make a toast: “Celebrate your witty words, Lining cages under birds.” (Mark Raffman) And Lastest (and do we mean Lastest!): You won the Invitational Congrats! It was sensational! You honed your writing every day; From 9 to 5 you worked away. And though, this means so much to you, It’s not the job you’re s’posed to do. The Empress may be quite inspired But I’m your boss. You Lose. You’re fired! (Rob Cohen, Potomac, Md.)