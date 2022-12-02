Man charged with murder in shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Houston police department announced Friday that a suspect has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff, one-third of the group Migos. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested Thursday night and charged with Takeoff’s murder, said Houston Police Chief Troy Finner in a Friday afternoon news conference. Cameron Joshua, 22, who was at the scene of the crime, was also arrested Nov. 22 and charged for unlawfully possessing a weapon as a felon. The police would not say whether that weapon was directly connected to the murder.

“We stood here a month ago and made a promise that we would get the individual or individuals that’s responsible for the murder of Takeoff into custody,” Finner said after thanking the public for its patience as the department worked through evidence.

Advertisement

“We lost a good man,” he added.

Takeoff, 28, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed on Nov. 1 after a private party at 810 Billiards and Bowling. Sergeant Michael Barrow referred to Takeoff during Friday’s conference as an “innocent bystander” after an argument ensued outside of the bowling alley following what was described as a “lucrative” dice game. Takeoff, Barrow said, was not involved in the dice game or the confrontation.

Houston Police on Dec. 2 announced the arrest of Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, and said they charged him with the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff. (Video: Houston Police Dept.)

Since their 2013 hit “Versace,” Migos — which included Takeoff, Quavo, 31, and Offset, 30 — helped define a new sound in Southern rap. Quavo, who was also Takeoff’s uncle, repeatedly described the trio’s youngest member as being the best lyricist of the group. Thousands showed up to Takeoff’s Nov. 11 funeral at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, where the trio was based.

Advertisement

“More than an entertainer, he was a son, a brother, a cousin and a friend,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on Friday. “Gun violence has to stop,” he added.

Though approximately 30 people were outside the bowling alley at the time of the shooting, almost everyone fled the scene without giving a statement, Finner said. Without eyewitness accounts, the police department had to rely heavily on video evidence, forensic analysis and scene reconstructions to deduce that suspect Clark was the lethal shooter in the case, they said.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to Finner, who, along with Barrow and Turner, repeatedly urged the dozens of witnesses to come forward with information.

“Do your part as a citizen,” Finner said. “If you see something, you need to say something.”

GiftOutline Gift Article