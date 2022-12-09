In the galleries: An artist’s journey through the pandemic

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Most of the figures in Erik Thor Sandberg’s new set of paintings clutch curving strips of some material — whether string, fabric or flesh — as if to steady themselves. That’s probably not what the D.C. fabulist meant when he titled his latest Connersmith show “A Question of Balance.” But the motif is a visual thread that links these fascinating pictures, each executed in flawless Renaissance style while alluding to contemporary issues and events.

The largest painting and the most complex composition, “Cell,” is the lone rectangular canvas in an array of mostly oval pictures, yet it is keyed to a curved shape. It depicts a group of women tightly packed into, and partly submerged in, a water-filled circle. The round enclosure also holds a swimming cormorant and a large snake whose head and tail can’t be seen, suggesting existence without beginning or end. Inspired by life during the pandemic lockdown, the picture represents a cocooned household whose inhabitants have essentially become a single organism.

None of the other six paintings are as claustrophobic as the black-backdropped “Cell,” but several were also inspired by the pandemic. Stumbling symbolizes contracting covid in pictures such as “Fall,” in which a woman collapses while reaching for the tail of a leaping monkey. The tiger-skin-clad fellow at the center of “Mad Man” totters close to the ground, grasping the string of a skull-embellished balloon as if the orb will keep him upright — or sane. In “Disseminate,” a woman falters while entangled in a long ribbon printed with words such as “liar” — dispatches from the Twitterverse rendered in a masterly 16th-century mode.

Advertisement

Aside from “Cell,” all the canvases depict a single human, usually female and always lustrously nude, in realistic outdoor settings. The figures are alone, but not solitary, since they’re accompanied by bats, goats, a cat and other creatures, natural and unnatural. (The subject of “Romp” is carried by a running skeleton, to Sandberg a token of change rather than death.) The backgrounds are derived from sites the artist visited during a summer in Tuscany, perhaps communing with the spirit of such long-departed precursors as Leonardo da Vinci. Sandberg’s idiosyncratic visions are entirely his own, but his technique reaches across centuries.

Erik Thor Sandberg: A Question of Balance Through Dec. 17 at Connersmith, 1013 O St. NW. Open by appointment.

Assembly 2022

Dark and grotto-like, the two basement galleries at the rear of what used to be the Arlington Arts Center often host video installations. One of them is being used for that purpose in “Assembly 2022: Time and Attention,” the first exhibition at the newly renamed venue, now the Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington. But the piece in the adjacent room is more exemplary of this show: Mandy Cano Villalobos’s found-object altar evokes home, family and, with the inclusion of many toys, childhood. The Michigan artist’s towering pileup also illustrates a suitably funky meaning of “assembly.”

Advertisement

Many of the 12 artists (including two who collaborated as a duo) combine, repurpose or emulate everyday things. North Carolina artist MyLoan Dinh juxtaposes strength and fragility by covering such potentially violent implements as hammers, mallets and boxing gloves with eggshell fragments. Courtney Puckett, from Upstate New York, molds recycled textiles to mimic mechanical devices. Richmond’s Sandy Williams IV uses candle wax to make miniatures of monuments such as Mount Rushmore. Arizona’s Merryn Omotayo Alaka and Sam Fresquez weave a hanging sculpture made primarily of artificial white hair.

Personal and family histories are expected themes. Indian-born Missourian Priya Suresh Kambli invokes her late mother with white-on-blue cyanotypes intricately patterned with circles derived from the woman’s worship objects. San Francisco’s Trina Michelle Robinson edits a print of the will of the man who enslaved her great-great-great-great-grandfather, obscuring every reference to this infamy with laced red twine. Atlanta artist Kelly Taylor Mitchell addresses ancestral heritage with clothing-like patchworks of paper and textiles. Video-maker Cecilia Kim, the show’s only local artist, punctuates interviews about homes with computer-animated imaginings of the places her subjects recall.

If nature is less common a theme here than in much contemporary art, it did inspire a few of the most compelling pieces. Human faces and hands flower from plants in Floridian Vincent Miranda’s sculptures, made of silicone, glass and (reportedly) mosquitoes. Arizona’s Erika Lynne Hanson abstracts desert landscapes on such diverse materials as linen and cast cement. Stark and arid as they appear, her pieces are also visions of home.

Advertisement

Assembly 2022: Time and Attention Through Dec. 18 at the Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington, 3550 Wilson Blvd., Arlington.

Texture

According to the show’s title, “Texture” is the focus of the latest in the Amy Kaslow Gallery’s “Folk Art Is Fine Art” series. The pieces on display, produced by more than two dozen individuals or groups from every continent except Antarctica, include many that are notable for luxuriant weaves, surfaces or ornamentation.

South African ceramist Jabulile Nala casts traditional beer pots whose glistening dark exteriors are embellished with symmetrical arrangements of nubs and gashes, echoing those etched into human skin by some African tribes. The Papayo Wounaan Weavers, who live in Panama and Colombia, make sinuous, watertight black-and-tan vessels from the fronds of a rare palm. Madagascar’s Marie Alexandrine Rasoanantenaina constructs delicate, nest-like baskets of vetiver, a wild grass. The geometric-patterned banners crafted by Porfirio Gutiérrez, who divides his time between California and his native Mexico, include a striking one made of undyed wool in multiple natural shades of gray.

Advertisement

Three standout artists take opposing approaches to tradition. Uzbek miniaturist Davron Toshev paints historical scenes of courtly life in a refined style developed by Persian artists some 600 years ago, while Haiti’s Josnel Bruno and Gabriel Bien-Aimé cut and hammer found-metal objects into rough-edged but elegant sculptures. For them, hubcaps and oil drums are as much natural resources as leaves or grasses.

Folk Art Is Fine Art: Texture Through Dec. 18 at Amy Kaslow Gallery, 4300 Fordham Rd. NW.

GiftOutline Gift Article