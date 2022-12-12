Golden Globe nominations 2023: ‘Abbott Elementary’ leads for TV nods

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Golden Globe Awards are back in broadcaster NBC’s good favor. After controversy over racial inequity and questionable journalistic ethics within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association prompted the network to opt out of airing last year’s iteration of the annual awards show, the ceremony will return this January to its longtime home on the network. There’s even a buzzy host this time around: Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

Nearly two years ago, exactly a week before the 2021 ceremony, the Los Angeles Times published a landmark investigation into the HFPA’s practices. Perhaps the most startling revelation was that there was not a single Black journalist among the voting body’s 87 members (a number that pales in comparison to the thousands of professionals who vote for the Oscars and Emmys).

That May, NBC announced it would not air the 2022 Globes because “change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right.” The network added that it was “hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

In addition to expanding its charitable and philanthropic efforts, the HFPA announced in a news release earlier this year that its voting body is now 52 percent women and “51.5% racially and ethnically diverse,” which it translated to mean 19.5 percent Latino, 12 percent Asian, 10 percent Black and 10 percent Middle Eastern. An NBCUniversal executive stated that the network “recognize[d] the HFPA’s commitment to ongoing change” and would air the next show.

Last year’s ceremony was still held at the Beverly Hilton hotel, as usual, but was only attended by select HFPA members and grant recipients. It remains to be seen whether the Hollywood publicists and celebrities who disavowed the Globes after the hubbub will once again support the show. Some, such as actor Brendan Fraser — who alleged in 2018 that former HFPA president Philip Berk assaulted him 15 years prior — have other reasons to continue the boycott.

The live telecast of the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards will air Tuesday, Jan. 10, on NBC and stream simultaneously on the streaming service Peacock.

An updating list of the nominations is below.

Best motion picture, drama

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Best actress in a motion picture, drama

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Olivia Colman, “Empire of Light”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Best actor in a motion picture, drama

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Hugh Jackman, “The Son”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection”

Best motion picture, musical or comedy

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Triangle of Sadness”

Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Margot Robbie, “Babylon”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Menu”

Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

Lesley Manville, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best actor in a motion picture, comedy or musical

Diego Calva, “Babylon”

Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Adam Driver, “White Noise”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu”

Best director, motion picture

James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Dolly De Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”

Carey Mulligan, “She Said”

Best supporting actor in a motion picture

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brad Pitt, “Babylon”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

Best TV series, drama

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“House of the Dragon”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

Best actress in a TV series, drama

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Hilary Swank, “Alaska Daily”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Best actor in a TV series, drama

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”

Diego Luna, “Andor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Best TV series, musical or comedy

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Wednesday”

Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Best limited series or TV movie

“Black Bird”

"Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

“Pam and Tommy”

"The Dropout "

“The White Lotus”

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Jessica Chastain, “George and Tammy”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam and Tommy”

Julia Roberts, “Gaslit”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Evan Peters, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam and Tommy”

Best supporting actress in a TV series

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Best supporting actor in a TV series

John Lithgow, “The Old Man”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”

John Turturro, “Severance”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”

Best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”

Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient”

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Richard Jenkins, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Seth Rogen, “Pam and Tommy"

Best original score, motion picture

Alexandre Desplat, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Women Talking”

Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”

John Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best screenplay, motion picture

Todd Field, “Tár”

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”

Best animated feature film

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Turning Red”

Best foreign language film

“RRR” (India)

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)

“Close” (Belgium)

“Decision to Leave” (South Korea)

Best original song, motion picture

“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (“Where the Crawdads Sing”)

“Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro and Roeban Katz (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”)

“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (“RRR”)

