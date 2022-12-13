Remembering Joan Didion, beyond her words

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“A good part of any day in Los Angeles is spent driving, alone, through streets devoid of meaning to the driver, which is one reason the place exhilarates some people, and floods others with amorphous unease … Such tranced hours are, for many people who live in Los Angeles, the dead center of being there.”

— “Pacific Distances” (1979-1991)

LOS ANGELES — In her 1970 novel “Play It As It Lays,” Joan Didion’s troubled protagonist Maria obsessively practices a daring drive across four lanes of Los Angeles freeway traffic without touching her brakes. Now, only a few miles from that infamous merge spot, memories and connections to Didion, a fifth-generation Californian and iconic writer, fill a sprawling show of visual art and literature.

In “Joan Didion: What She Means” at UCLA’s Hammer Museum, the first exhibition about Didion since her December 2021 death, her presence and world are evoked in many ways. Quotes from her writing about driving and much more cover the walls, and archival items about her and her family abound. The gallery space is filled with paintings, sculptures, photographs and videos from a wide variety of artists, building a portrait of Didion as in a collage.

“I wanted to show the trajectory of and development of someone’s consciousness,” says the show’s curator, Hilton Als, a staff writer at the New Yorker who teaches about writing at Columbia University and the University of California at Berkeley. Als, who developed a friendship with Didion after he met her in the mid-1990s, suggested the idea of an exhibition to Didion in 2019. He had previously curated shows on writers James Baldwin and Toni Morrison and wanted to bring Didion’s work and life to a museum in California. Als says Didion replied, “It will be beautiful.”

Als, who started reading Didion in the 1970s, remembers being jolted by the first line of her 1977 novel, “A Book of Common Prayer”: “I will be her witness.” “It really changed my sense, that you could bear witness through writing,” Als says.

Advertisement

The multilayered exhibition aims to commemorate Didion and extend her work. What sets it apart, says the Hammer’s chief curator, Connie Butler, is that “the literary voice has equal footing to the visual art. … The big idea is the idea of narrating a life through visual art, through the writer’s journey, led by the writer’s voice.”

Planning for the show was delayed and changed first by covid and then by Didion’s death at 87. Als says Didion’s “fantastic validation” of the exhibition buoyed him and all others as they prepared it.

“This is what I want to tell you about: what it is to come from a place like Sacramento. If I could make you understand that, I could make you understand California … for Sacramento is California, and California is a place in which a boom mentality and a sense of Chekhovian loss meet in uneasy suspension.”

Advertisement

— “Notes From a Native Daughter” (1965)

Through large rooms of white walls and blonde floors, four chapters unfold representing Didion’s life: Holy Water, Sacramento-Berkeley, 1934-56; Goodbye to All That, 1956-63; The White Album, California, 1964-88; and Sentimental Journeys: New York-Miami-Honolulu-San Salvador, 1988-2021.

In each is a combination of objects whose references to Didion are obvious, as well as ones that are more symbolic. “One of the things that I’ve been trying to do is to re-instill just a little mystery,” Als says. “You have to sit with her work because of the density of her prose, and also she’s a great crystallizer of information.”

In the introductory Sacramento-Berkeley section, there are many personal items, such as furniture from Didion’s family home in Sacramento, the sign for her father’s insurance business and the potato masher brought across the plains by Didion’s great-great-great-grandmother in 1846 (written about by Didion in “Where I Was From”). Many photographs of Didion are included.

At the same time, there are items whose connections to Didion are more abstract. Winding around on the floor of a room is “River,” a mixed-media installation with steel chains and rope by Maren Hassinger. Nearby is Alan Saret’s copper wire sculpture “Blazing Be,” which resembles a tumbleweed.

“I mean maybe I was holding all the aces, but what was the game?”

Advertisement

— “Play It As It Lays” (1970)

Violence is a key theme in the exhibition, as it was in Didion’s work, especially in the 1960s and 1970s. “The center was not holding,” Didion wrote in “Slouching Towards Bethlehem,” bending a line of William Butler Yeats poetry. Her writing at that time helped establish her and contained much about gritty, violent situations, and the exhibition represents that.

A painting by Vija Celmins of a hand holding a pistol points to a room that includes objects such as photographs of a pregnant Sharon Tate, soon to be murdered in 1969 by members of the Manson Family, and violence at the Altamont music festival that year. Side by side are videos of Patty Hearst and the Symbionese Liberation Army robbing a San Francisco bank in 1974 and “Invocation of My Demon Brother,” Kenneth Anger’s 1969 fictional film, a sinister, jarring short with a color palette strikingly similar to the bank robbery footage.

Advertisement

Didion’s writing, known for its staccato, precise style, is highlighted throughout. She and her husband, John Gregory Dunne, became among Hollywood’s most reliable screenwriters. Their credits include adaptations of “Play It As It Lays” and James Mills’s “The Panic in Needle Park,” and the 1976 reboot of “A Star is Born.” Typescripts are incorporated in the exhibit, along with movie posters and videos.

Among more than 60 artists represented in the show are well-known painters (Wayne Thiebaud, Richard Diebenkorn, Pat Steir), photographers (Diane Arbus, Brigitte Lacombe, Jeffrey Henson Scales, Irving Penn) and sculptors (Amanda Williams, a current MacArthur fellow; Liz Larner), as well as many less familiar names.

The exhibition’s catalogue, with more than 100 illustrations from the show, also includes reprints of three lesser-known Didion essays, “In Praise of Unhung Wreaths and Love,” “Planting a Tree Is Not a Way of Life,” and “The Year of Hoping for Stage Magic.”

Advertisement

In the final room, about her last New York years when she did more political writing and books about the deaths of her husband and daughter, Quintana Roo, who died of pancreatitis and septic shock at 39, Didion is a literal presence through the audio of her 2006 Paris Review interview with Als. The room fills with her voice, and she talks about a wide variety of subjects — like never writing a novel without first rereading Joseph Conrad’s “Victory,” missing California sunsets when in New York, and her struggles to write.

Als asks her whether the possibility of becoming a writer started when she went to Berkeley. “No, it began to feel impossible,” she says of her college experience. “Everything had already been done by people who knew how to do it.”

Only after time did her confidence increase enough for her to develop into the writer she became.

“Joan Didion: What She Means” is at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles through Feb. 19. It will be at the Pérez Art Museum Miami from July 13, 2023, until Jan. 7, 2024.

GiftOutline Gift Article