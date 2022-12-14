“Women at War” was a small exhibition, but an extraordinarily potent one. It opened at the Fridman Gallery in New York less than a half-year after Russia invaded Ukraine, but it dealt with a longer history of Russian aggression, Ukrainian suffering and the impact of both on women. Its stance on the war, and on war in general, was clear: It is an abomination. But the artists dug much deeper, exploring how war remakes the world and our own sense of identity. Women are reflexively thought of as victims of war, as a kind of blank slate open to the violent designs of violent men. But the female artists in this show resist and subvert that notion and, in the process, help rethink the very idea of what it means to be a woman. — P.K.