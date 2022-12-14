The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Pop Culture

Dancer and ‘Ellen’ DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss dies at 40

By
December 14, 2022 at 11:21 a.m. EST
Stephen “tWitch” Boss appears on the "Today" show in July. On Wednesday, his family announced his death at age 40. (Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty Images)

DJ, dancer and television personality Stephen “tWitch” Boss has died at 40, his family announced Wednesday.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into,” his wife, Allison Holker Boss, wrote in a statement. “He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt.”

TMZ first published the news of Boss' death. Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause.

Boss rose to prominence competing in 2003 on MTV’s “The Wade Robson Project” and the television program “Star Search.” He competed in 2008 on the reality competition series “So You Think You Can Dance,” on which he placed as a runner-up and later returned as an All-Star. Earlier this year, Boss appeared on the show as a judge.

In 2014, Boss joined “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” as DJ. He remained part of the talk show until its finale in May, by which time he served as a co-executive producer.

In her statement, Boss’ wife said she was “certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory.”

She added, “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.

