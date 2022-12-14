Dancer and ‘Ellen’ DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss dies at 40

DJ, dancer and television personality Stephen “tWitch” Boss has died at 40, his family announced Wednesday.
TMZ first published the news of Boss' death. Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause.
Boss rose to prominence competing in 2003 on MTV’s “The Wade Robson Project” and the television program “Star Search.” He competed in 2008 on the reality competition series “So You Think You Can Dance,” on which he placed as a runner-up and later returned as an All-Star. Earlier this year, Boss appeared on the show as a judge.
In 2014, Boss joined “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” as DJ. He remained part of the talk show until its finale in May, by which time he served as a co-executive producer.
In her statement, Boss’ wife said she was “certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory.”
She added, “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”
This is a breaking news post and will be updated.