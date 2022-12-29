The irreverent “Everything Everywhere All at Once” manages to both soothe wounds left by unsupportive, homophobic parents and make audiences squirm at the sight of slimy hot-dog fingers. Michelle Yeoh (“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”) plays the immigrant owner of a failing laundromat who is chucked into the multiverse to save every universe, exploring all the lives she could have led. It’s an overwhelming film that plays to absurdity, but the line, “In another life, I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you,” still gives us goose bumps. (Streams on Paramount Plus)