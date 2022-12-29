‘A League of Their Own’
Inspired by the 1992 movie “A League of Their Own,” this series follows a group of women trying to play in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League during World War II. Co-creator Abbi Jacobson (“Broad City”) leads an incredible ensemble cast through issues of race and sexuality in this uplifting watch. (Streams on Prime Video)
‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’
A true Gen Z horror movie, “Bodies Bodies Bodies” barrels through subjects like classism and podcasts with lingo that will be outdated in mere months. The film follows a sapphic couple in their honeymoon phase as they have their love tested when immigrant Bee (Maria Bakalova) is introduced to the affluent and out-of-touch childhood friends of her partner. The group of youths get stuck at a remote mansion during a storm and play a party game that leaves a host of bodies in its wake. This A24 darling boasts an impressive cast including Amandla Stenberg (“The Hate U Give”), Rachel Sennott (“Shiva Baby”), Pete Davidson (“Saturday Night Live”) and others. (Available for rent on several streaming services, including Apple TV Plus and Prime Video)
‘Euphoria’
While not an accurate representation of most queer high school experiences, “Euphoria’s” raunchy and depressing plot has enthralled audiences over two seasons and is one of the few shows to spotlight stories of young LGTBQ+ people. Two-time Emmy winner Zendaya stars as Rue, a high-schooler addicted to drugs who complicates the lives of the people who love her with her substance use. The other central cast members are a trans teen coming to terms with her sexuality, cheerleaders, drug dealers, theater nerds, a football player, a cam girl and a closeted dad. Really, a little bit of something for everyone. (Streams on HBO Max)
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’
The irreverent “Everything Everywhere All at Once” manages to both soothe wounds left by unsupportive, homophobic parents and make audiences squirm at the sight of slimy hot-dog fingers. Michelle Yeoh (“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”) plays the immigrant owner of a failing laundromat who is chucked into the multiverse to save every universe, exploring all the lives she could have led. It’s an overwhelming film that plays to absurdity, but the line, “In another life, I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you,” still gives us goose bumps. (Streams on Paramount Plus)
‘Fire Island’
It’s “Pride and Prejudice,” but gayer. Joel Kim Booster (“Loot”) is the witty Eliza stand-in who is enjoying a final hoorah on Fire Island with his found family and trying to land a companion for the evening for his BFF Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live.”) If you felt underwhelmed by the same-sex love stories in “Bros” or “Happiest Season,” this flick will fill your gay rom-com appetite. (Streams on Hulu)
‘Harley Quinn’
Kaley Cuoco (“The Big Bang Theory”) voices the titular Harley Quinn in the series created for the fans of “Batman: The Animated Series” who just wanted Harley and Poison Ivy to kiss. Set in the aftermath of Harley’s breakup with the Joker, the queer-forward animated series chronicles her journey of mayhem, crime and self-discovery with familiar supervillain faces. (Streams on HBO Max)
‘Interview with the Vampire’
Anne Rice’s 1976 book gets a canonically queer makeover in this 2022 series that breathes new life into the well-known story of the undead duo Louis and Lestat. Set decades after the interviews that were chronicled in the 1994 film adaptation, journalist Daniel Molloy (“Talk Radio’s” Eric Bogosian) sits down with Louis (“Game of Thrones” alum Jacob Anderson) to discuss the vampire’s bloody and complicated life. (Streams on AMC Plus and Prime Video)
‘Our Flag Means Death’
Rhys Darby (“Flight of the Conchords”) plays a terrible pirate: a kind aristocrat who fled his family and home in hopes of finding something to get his heart beating. That thing? Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”) as Blackbeard. It’s a love story with pirates, hilarious guest stars and plenty of sea-related humor. (Streams on HBO Max)
‘Tár’
Cate Blanchett (“Carol”) offers a career-changing performance as the brilliant and destructive conductor Lydia Tár in a haunting depiction of sexual misconduct in the music industry and of one lesbian’s descent into a mess she created for herself. Post movie critic Ann Hornaday referred to it as “a film about exploitation and self-loathing and compulsion, but with an extravagant eye for beauty and surface polish that makes it deeply pleasurable to watch.” (In theaters)
‘What We Do in the Shadows’
Set in the universe of the 2014 Waititi film of the same name, this dark comedy series has created a host of viral TikTok sounds as well as touching moments between vampires and their caretaker. All of the main characters (minus energy vampire Colin Robinson) reference their queer relationships with the same nonchalant-ness as they mention ritual murder. As Laszlo says in the most recent season, “Trust me. Gay is in. Gay is hot. I want some gay. Gay it’s gonna be.” (Streams on Hulu and FX)