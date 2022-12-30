Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nature-themed artworks exhibited in local galleries in recent years have often depicted the planet under siege — exploited, overheated and just plain trashed. Yet some artists still have an eye for unabused natural beauty, whether viewed sweepingly or in close-up. Loriann Signori’s “The Poetry of Place” features misty landscapes that gleam with celestial light; Patricia Williams’s “Some Thoughts About Trees” stylizes trunks, branches and leaves; and “The Botanical Gourmet” focuses tightly and exactly on a few, or fewer, edible plants.

Signori’s oil paintings and pastel drawings are regularly exhibited in the vicinity of her suburban Maryland home, but her Gallery B show spotlights distinctive concerns and techniques. Compositionally, the most striking of these pictures are severed by bodies of water, such as the channel that cuts through the gold-tinted expanse of “Talking With Silence.” Sunlight plays on these breaches of fields and forests, so the stream that bisects “The Evening Is a Slice of Heaven” looks like a gash of liquid gold.

Some of the paintings and pastels are thickly textured, though by different means. The moon hangs low in the red sky of “Flickering Margin of Horizon,” whose painterly gestures are deepened by the conspicuous weave of Irish linen. Marble dust mixed into gesso gives a weathered look to such pastels as “Flamenco Dancer,” which portrays a single red flower. The subject is simple, but its impressionistic background is as complex and luminous as one of Signori’s epic vistas.

The dominant color of Williams’s tree-oriented show, at Touchstone Gallery, is not green but a soft, lush blue. This frames the silhouetted branches and other details in many of the rural Virginia artist’s pictures, most of which are watercolors painted on clayboard and sealed with varnish. The arboreal forms are generally lighter than their sky-like backdrops, but loosely patterned with spots and lines in bold green, orange and red. The partly abstracted scenes occasionally harbor animals, including a robin who’s the brightest thing in Williams’s woods.

Everything is organic, yet sometimes subjected to hard-edge geometry. A few compositions are divided across multiple squares arranged in tight, regular grids. This approach may simulate the view from windows, or just manifest the artist’s power to organize what she sees. Williams pairs each picture with a quotation about trees, derived from many sources, but the show’s vision is all her own.

The contributors to “The Botanical Gourmet,” the Athenaeum’s showcase for members of the Botanical Arts Society of the National Capital Region, depict their subjects with precise, painstaking realism. That doesn’t mean that these pictures of flora, rendered with watercolor, colored pencil or both, lack dynamism or playfulness. Anne Clippinger’s “Garlic Scapes” are gnarled to lively effect, Pamela Mason’s “Beach Rose Hips” pops dramatically from black paper and Joan Map Ducore’s “Balanced Diet” stacks a variety of vegetables in a teetering pile.

While Ducore’s picture and Mary Elcano’s “Waldorf Salad” cluster fruits, nuts and veggies that might be consumed together, other participants find pictorial contrast in botany’s natural states. Elena Maza-Borland highlights the rough-veined rind of a heirloom variety of French pumpkin, and C.B. Exley juxtaposes the subtle color gradations of two dangling persimmons, their skins dappled with light and their leaves green but brown-edged. Both ripeness and decay yield profound hues.

Loriann Signori: The Poetry of Place Through Jan. 15 at Gallery B, 7700 Wisconsin Ave., #E, Bethesda.

Patricia Williams: Some Thoughts About Trees Through Jan. 8 at Touchstone Gallery, 901 New York Ave. NW.

The Botanical Gourmet Through Jan. 8 at the Athenaeum, 201 Prince St., Alexandria.

Benjamin Bertocci

“Promession,” the title of Benjamin Bertocci’s Von Ammon Co. show, refers to a theoretical method of disintegrating cadavers by freeze-drying. All the paintings are named “Promession” plus one or more Roman numerals, but only a few appear to depict human bodies, whether decayed or merely distorted. What links the pictures is not subject matter but technique.

The New York artist usually paints on what he calls “plastic entombed canvas,” and fragments the subject matter into chunky, computer-style pixels. The effect is to deform the image, although some of the simpler ones — such as, of course, a skull — can be easily discerned when viewed from a distance. Less decipherable are a pastel-toned Julie Andrews and a take on Jan Brueghel the Elder’s “The Temptation of St. Anthony” that’s even darker than the original.

One of the painter’s concerns is technology, and the single picture that’s partly collaged includes broken bits of circuit boards. But perhaps Bertocci sees digital representation as just a means of fracturing and diminishing. The artist pursues a process that, like promession, reduces complex beings to the simplest of bits.

Benjamin Bertocci: Promession Through Jan. 8 at Von Ammon Co., 3330 Cady’s Alley NW.

Liz Tran

Some of the paintings in Liz Tran’s current exhibition are reprised from a mid-2021 one, but they have a new venue and a new centerpiece. Although both shows were organized by Morton Fine Art, “Matriarchs and Daughters Dream Oceans of Braille” is installed at Homme, where the abstract pictures flank a 16-foot-long vertical banner that drapes down a wall and pools on the floor. Made in collaboration with Tran’s mother, and incorporating part of a grandmother’s tablecloth, the piece inspired the show’s title, which refers to intergenerational connections and the tactile nature of fabric work.

Of the other pieces, only three are circular in format, but all feature copious spheres, points and rounded blotches. Tran applies hot-colored forms in various media, often densely overlapped on cream-hued backdrops. Drips are indulged, or even encouraged, and rings of painted dots often trace the circumferences of larger orbs.

While the Seattle artist’s color schemes have a floral quality, the abundance of twinkling marks suggests star maps. That affinity is acknowledged by the title of one series excerpted here, “Cosmic Circle,” but the initial inspiration for Tran’s compositional mode is actually the Rorschach inkblot. The vast, profuse expanses in these paintings represent the psychological as much as the interstellar.

Liz Tran: Matriarchs and Daughters Dream Oceans of Braille Through Jan. 6 at Morton Fine Art at Homme, 2000 L St. NW. Open by appointment.

