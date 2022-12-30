A loose adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel, this Korean drama follows three sisters, In-joo (Kim Go-eun), In-kyung (Nam Ji-hyun) and In-hye (Park Ji-hu), who grew up poor and find themselves battling one of South Korea’s most wealthy and politically connected families. “Little Women” is as compelling in its exploration of inequality and power as it is in its thoughtful take on complicated family dynamics and each sister’s individual approach to bettering their lives. (Streams on Netflix)