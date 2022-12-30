This period dramedy from Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson is a welcome update to Penny Marshall’s beloved 1992 film about the short-lived but inspiring professional baseball league for women. The series scraps several of the film’s main characters, instead focusing on Jacobson’s Carson Shaw, a married woman struggling to come to terms with her sexuality, and Max Chapman (Chanté Adams), a talented Black player excluded from the league because of her race. The ensemble also features D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”), Molly Ephraim (“Halt and Catch Fire”) and Melanie Field (“You”). (Streams on Prime Video)