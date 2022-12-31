New Year’s Eve countdown specials 2023: How to watch the festivities

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We end this truly landmark year in celebrity drama with an effort to stave some off: CNN has asked the co-hosts of its annual New Year’s Eve special to refrain from drinking on air. The program has become known for its alcohol-fueled shenanigans; while ringing in 2022, Andy Cohen ranted about Bill de Blasio’s “horrible” years as New York mayor and managed to insult fellow TV host Ryan Seacrest, too. Seacrest, who helms “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” over on ABC, said in a recent interview that he supports CNN’s decision to limit the drinking.

“There’s some pretty respectable people or at least one, right? I think there’s a serious journalist and then a friend of mine who has a lot of fun, but it’s probably a good idea,” Seacrest told Entertainment Weekly earlier this month, adding: “Although the viewers probably wish they would drink more.”

With alcohol out of the picture, whose live special will reign supreme? (Some other offerings — such as PBS’s “United in Song 2022: Ringing in the New Year Together,” co-hosted by soprano Renée Fleming and actor-performer Chris Jackson — are pretaped.) There is a bit of an underdog to consider: singer Miley Cyrus, who hosted her NBC program for the first time last year alongside comedian Pete Davidson. This year, Cyrus will instead celebrate with her godmother, Dolly Parton.

Here is a breakdown of major 2023 countdown specials available to watch this New Year’s Eve.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023” (ABC)

When: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., with a break for local news from 10 to 10:30 p.m.

Where: New York

Hosts: Ryan Seacrest, Liza Koshy and Jessie James Decker

Performers: Performances in Times Square include Duran Duran, j-hope, Jax and New Edition.

Extras: “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” will once again feature other locales such as Puerto Rico, featuring co-host Dayanara Torres and a performance by singer and rapper Farruko; Los Angeles, with co-host D-Nice and performances by Dove Cameron, Finneas, Wiz Khalifa and more; New Orleans, where co-host Billy Porter will return to perform his own music; and the Disneyland Resort, where co-host Ciara will introduce pretaped segments such as performances by Aly and AJ, Halle Bailey and Fitz and the Tantrums.

“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” (NBC or Peacock)

When: 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Where: Miami

Hosts: Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton

Performers: We expect Cyrus and Parton to perform — hopefully together! — but know for sure that they will be joined by singers Fletcher and Sia, groups Liily and Rae Sremmurd and rapper Latto. “Saturday Night Live” stars Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman will also appear as a show of NBC solidarity.

Extras: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager will host NBC’s “A Toast to 2022!” special ahead of Cyrus’s party, beginning at 8 p.m. According to Deadline, the look back at this year will feature celebrity interviews and appearances from Cyrus, Parton and comedians George Lopez and Kenan Thompson, among others.

“New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen” (CNN or CNN.com)

When: 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Where: New York

Hosts: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

Performers: Cooper and Cohen will be accompanied in Times Square by actress Jean Smart and comedian Cheri Oteri. Pop star Ava Max will sing in New York, while Usher will perform from his Las Vegas residency. There will also be appearances by Kevin Hart, Ellie Goulding, Patti LaBelle, REO Speedwagon, Nick Cannon, Jenifer Lewis, John Stamos, Tenacious D’s Jack Black and Kyle Gass, and more.

Extras: Don Lemon, also more sober than usual, will take over in New Orleans at 12:30 a.m. Eastern time.

“All-American New Year 2023” (Fox News)

When: 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Where: Nashville

Hosts: Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth

Performers: In addition to a comedy set by Jimmy Failla, the special will feature a live performance by country music singer Brantley Gilbert. Fox News correspondents will be stationed around the country at different New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Extras: Failla, Emily Compagno and Griff Jenkins will co-host a pre-show at 9 p.m.

“New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” (CBS or Paramount Plus)

When: 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., with a break for local news from 10 to 10:30 p.m.

Where: Nashville

Hosts: Jimmie Allen, Elle King and Rachel Smith

Extras: CBS is advertising “more than 50 back-to-back performances.” What more do you want?

“Felix 2023” (Univision)

When: 10 p.m. to midnight

Where: New York, Los Angeles, Puerto Rico and Mexico

Hosts: Raúl de Molina, Alejandra Espinoza, Clarissa Molina and Borja Voces in New York; Lili Estefan, Omar Chaparro and Karina Banda in Los Angeles; Roberto Hernández in Puerto Rico; Galilea Montijo in Mexico.

Performers: Daddy Yankee, Gloria Estefan, Natti Natasha, Eva Luna, Gabriel Soto and others.

Extras: A pre-show titled “Así Sonó El 2022” will air ahead of the special, from 8 to 10 p.m.

