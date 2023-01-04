Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Aaron and Barbara Levine took their young grandson Zach to Paris in 2007, they went together to the Louvre and saw the “Mona Lisa.” Amid the reverent, craning crowd, Zach, who was 12 at the time, turned around and announced: “My grandparents have one of these at their house, and she has a mustache.”

What Aaron and Barbara Levine owned were, in fact, two versions of Marcel Duchamp’s mustachioed copies of the Mona Lisa, which he titled “L.H.O.O.Q” (the letters, pronounced in French, sound like “Elle a chaud au cul,” French slang for “She’s horny”). They also owned dozens of other works by Duchamp, the prankster who was a founding figure of conceptual art and, many would credibly claim, the most influential artist of the 20th century.

Aaron Levine died Monday at the age of 88. It’s a great loss for American art. Levine and his wife, Barbara, 85, who survives him, were maverick collectors and among the capital’s most important philanthropists. In 2018, the couple promised more than 50 works, including 35 by Duchamp, to the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, an act characterized by the museum’s director Melissa Chiu as “the most important donation by individuals since our founding gift by Mr. Hirshhorn in 1974.”

Advertisement

“The reason we chose the Hirshhorn is that it’s free to the public,” said Barbara Levine, a former schoolteacher, mother of three and trustee at the Hirshhorn, in a recorded public conversation with Chiu in 2019. “It’s not elitist. It brings art to everyone.”

The promised gift also includes a wide array of books, documents and photographs. All will complement two pillars of the Hirshhorn’s collection — Joseph Hirshhorn’s founding bequest and the 39 works from the Panza collection of minimalist and conceptual art that came into the collection in 2008.

“The generosity of [the Levines’] gift is extraordinary,” said Daniel Sallick, chairman of the Hirshorn’s board of trustees, reached by phone on Tuesday.

Aaron Levine was born in Brooklyn and grew up in the same apartment building as his future wife. They started dating in high school, and married soon after Barbara graduated from Skidmore College. “Beyond his art collecting, which was so smart and so thoughtful, he was a really complete person, with an incredible marriage,” said Sallick. “He and Barbara shared collecting in every sense, even if they didn’t always agree on everything.”

Advertisement

Levine attended law school in Washington, where the couple later made their home. As a lawyer, he won major settlements representing victims of defective drugs and medical devices. When they became interested in buying art, Aaron was initially attracted to German Expressionism while Barbara was inclined toward minimalism. For a while they collected works by local artists such as photographer William Christenberry and abstract painter Sam Gilliam. But they gradually switched to conceptual art, by Duchamp and by an array of like-minded international artists working with ideas, humor and (often) found objects, or “readymades.”

Neither Aaron nor Barbara liked the usual connotations of art collector. “I hate the word collector,” said Barbara in a Jan. 16, 2022 interview for CBS’s “Sunday Morning.” “I buy what I love. … I don’t buy because it fits into my collection.”

Their skepticism about conventional art collecting was in line with an anti-commercial streak in Duchamp, their guiding spirit. Their Georgian house in Kalorama is filled with his work, and by the work of such notable heirs as Joseph Kosuth, Andy Warhol, Bruce Naumann, On Kawara, Juan Muñoz, Rebecca Horn and Christian Marclay.

Advertisement

Sallick, who considered Levine his “art world mentor,” said his friend “was already deep into Duchamp fever by the time I entered their lives.” Levine loved, he said, “the whole idea of pushing the boundaries of what art could be, beyond just the aesthetic. And he did it in such an incredibly generous and irreverent way.”

The appeal of Duchamp’s work for Levine, said Sallick, was that it “was both brainy and funny. And that was Aaron. It was the irreverent humor in Duchamp’s work that appealed to him.” Sallick credits Levine with inviting him into “the rarefied club of non-retinal art” (Duchamp’s favored term for art that was about ideas rather than appearances). The couple’s love of art was infectious, he said. “They pulled you into their world and all of a sudden you were in conversation with people who were writing catalogues or the artists they were writing about.”

Sallick said he and the Levines once overlapped on trips to London. “Aaron and Barbara commandeered a taxi and we went from gallery to gallery in the pouring rain for about eight hours. Everyone in the galleries knew them, everyone took them into their backrooms.”

Advertisement

Levine almost lost his life in 2015 when the couple, traveling to an art show in New York, was in an Amtrak derailment in Philadelphia. More gravely injured than Barbara, Aaron “fought his way back to health” after three weeks in an induced coma, according to Sallick.

Courage, in any facet of life, is usually connected to humor (perhaps because life is so good at reminding us of the ultimate futility underlying our best actions). Levine had courage and humor aplenty. It took courage for him and Barbara to champion Duchamp when so many in their circle — and in the public at large — remained skeptical. But Levine, for all his passion, was also consistently amusing on the subject of the art he and Barbara owned.

On “Sunday Morning,” he described one work by Duchamp as having “absolutely no aesthetic value. If you found it in the gutter you wouldn’t even take it out.”

Advertisement

Levine obviously revered Duchamp — he and Barbara traveled the world visiting sites that were important to the Frenchman. And when they saw the artist’s grave in Rouen, Aaron reportedly got on his hands and knees.

But he revered him in the right, irreverent spirit. Just as Duchamp had signed a porcelain urinal with the pseudonym “R. Mutt,” to make “Fountain,” his first “readymade” work, the Levines stenciled a replica of the autograph on all of their own toilets.

Levine “would chide you,” said Sallick, “if you showed him something that was too attractive. He would accuse you of being an aesthete!”

“Nothing here is pretty,” said Levine of his collection, in the interview with “Sunday Morning.”

“We used to like very pretty things and after a while they become boring,” Barbara told The Washington Post in 2011. “You never get bored with [conceptual art]. It’s total challenge, all the time. You’re always looking at it and interpreting it.”

Advertisement

Duchamp was not a great lover of collectors as a class. He described them as “feelers, not intellectuals,” and said they were “generally not intelligent enough.” But the Levines, according to Sallick, “were the gold standard as collectors. They kept pushing farther and farther out. If something appealed to them and challenged them, they bought it. It wasn’t about trophy statements, it was about interesting connection points.”

Duchamp made sure, during his lifetime, to place most of his works with a small selection of collectors with whom he had close relations, and he encouraged them to donate those works to museums — most notably the Philadelphia Museum of Art, which has by far the most important collection of Duchamp’s works in the world.

Although they never met, there can be little doubt that Duchamp would have considered Aaron Levine one of the exceptions to his general aversion to collectors. The two certainly shared a belief that — as Levine put it in conversation with Chiu — “art need not be a pretty picture to hang above the couch, but something to stimulate your thinking.” The real art, he continued, emerged from the dialogue that sprang from that thinking — “in the jump in your head from one to the other. Of the billion or more nerves [and] synapses in your brain, that’s the food that they want. And that’s, for us, the enjoyment of art.”

After he said that, the audience applauded.

GiftOutline Gift Article