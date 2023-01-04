Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The music video for Three 6 Mafia’s “Tear Da Club Up ’97” features a periscope’s view of an underground nightclub filled mostly with hyped-up young men who jump and sway to the sound of the Memphis hip-hop group’s hardcore sound. The aesthetic shifts slightly about two minutes in when Gangsta Boo — the only woman in the six-member outfit — steps up to the mic and unleashes a confident verse: “I don’t like that violent stuff / but I believe in getting buck,” she raps. “If you wit’ me, let me see you tear the / tear the club up.”

“Tear Da Club Up ’97” was the mainstream hit that took the pioneering rap collective — founded by Juicy J, DJ Paul and Lord Infamous — beyond the borders of their hometown. Gangsta Boo, just 17 at the time, established herself as the first lady of the South’s burgeoning rap scene with her bold delivery and raw lyrics that leaned into the group’s horrorcore roots.

Gangsta Boo, born Lola Mitchell, died Sunday at 43 in her native Memphis. Her death, on the first day of 2023, followed a year she categorized as “fun and productive” in a video posted to Instagram on New Year’s Eve. The video featured highlights including her performance alongside her former bandmates at last year’s Rolling Loud festival, her appearance on the hip-hop podcast “Drink Champs” and a Billboard article that discussed her legacy. The post featured her trademark hashtag #BOOPRINT, which referenced her influence as a Southern rapper and as a legendary female MC who regularly celebrated the next generation of artists. Fans can hear echoes of her unabashedly sexual lyrics and swagger in the music of today’s female rappers, from Nicki Minaj to Cardi B to Megan Thee Stallion.

“I have to admit, respectfully and humbly, that I am the blueprint. I hear my cadence in a lot of men and female rappers,” Gangsta Boo told Billboard in an interview published early last month. “I’m not talking about anybody in particular, but my sound is a Memphis sound. It’s a Gangsta Boo sound, it’s a Three 6 Mafia sound. So, I am the blueprint and I wear that badge proudly.”

Gangsta Boo was 14 when she caught the attention of DJ Paul while performing at a local talent show. She appeared on six of the group’s albums, including Three 6 Mafia’s debut studio album, “Mystic Stylez,” and the platinum-certified 2000 album “When the Smoke Clears: Sixty 6, Sixty 1.” Her well-received solo debut, “Enquiring Minds” — led by the Juicy J-DJ Paul collab “Where Dem Dollas At” — hit No. 46 on the Billboard 200 albums chart following its release in 1998. She was among the artists featured on Outkast’s watershed 2000 album “Stankonia,” cementing her status as an iconic Southern rapper and a standout amid an influx of female MCs including Lil Kim, Remy Ma and Foxy Brown.

In a review of her second solo album, “Both Worlds *69,” the Atlanta Journal Constitution praised Gangsta Boo’s versatility: “Over slight variations of the same round-and-round keyboard plink, Boo becomes a sassy stripper confronting cheap patrons on ‘Can I Get Paid?’. She’s a convincing, heartless female player on ‘They Don’t Love Me.’ And seven songs later the twangy rapper of obvious Memphis descent is just as believable as the heartbroken subject of ‘Love Don’t Live.’ ”

Though Gangsta Boo left Three 6 Mafia well ahead of the group’s 2006 Oscar win for “It’s Hard Out Here For A Pimp,” she maintained an affiliation through the spinoff group Da Mafia 6ix and associated acts. In addition to appearing on mixtapes, she collaborated with fellow Memphian and Three 6 alum La Chat on the cult-favorite 2014 EP “Witch.” Over the years, she notched guest spots on songs by T.I., Lil Jon, Eminem and Run the Jewels.

More recently, Gangsta Boo collaborated with several female artists emerging from the South, including the rising rapper GloRilla, who appeared alongside Gangsta Boo on Latto’s “FTCU,” released in early December. GloRilla and Latto were among the artists who honored Gangsta Boo following news of her death. “This one hit different,” Latto wrote on Twitter. “I’m just glad I got to feel your embrace & give u ur flowers before u left us.”

GloRilla shared a screenshot of direct messages she exchanged with Gangsta Boo in the early days of her career. “I normally don’t post screenshots but the fact that she reached out to me before anybody else had a clue who I was. She always supported me & the girls way back before we blew up. A REAL LEGEND. There will never be another Gangsta Boo.”

The tributes captured Gangsta Boo’s legacy, which she saw clearly a decade before her death: “I just want to be respected. When it’s all said and done, I want to be remembered as Gangsta Boo from Three 6 Mafia,” she said in a 2012 interview. “The first lady of crunk music.”

GloRilla was among the artists Gangsta Boo cited as worthy heirs in her “Drink Champs” interview, which was posted in September. “I’m proud of her,” she told hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. Even as she praised her successors, Gangsta Boo asserted her dominance in the Southern rap explosion that spawned crunk and trap music.

“I say I’m the booprint because I’m never compared to people,” she said. “People are compared to me.”

