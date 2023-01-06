Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nathan Loda’s recent paintings are haunted, but not by ghosts. The hyper-realist Loda oils in Adah Rose Gallery’s two-artist show, “Altered Landscapes: Return to the Days of Myth,” are pastoral scenes rendered primarily in mystical blues and greens, but graced by spectral red or orange touches. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Sometimes these hot-colored wisps appear to be the glow of inexplicable light, like the patch of scarlet underneath a floating platform in the mostly turquoise “Mystery Pond.” Other accents are basic geometric shapes, superimposed in direct reference to such abstract color painters as Mark Rothko or Josef Albers. Albers’s hard-edged squares are pulled into the natural world by Loda’s “Homage to Red Tree,” which floats a translucent red block over a wintry blue vista centered on a bare tree. The effect is both lovely and eerie.

The combination of playfulness and precision is not new for the Northern Virginia native, who’s now based in Upstate New York. His previous Adah Rose show, in 2016, reimagined American history in tableaux staged with toys and other found objects. His newer paintings are no more deft than the earlier ones, but look richer and feel more immersive. Flawlessly executed, the pictures employ both natural light — including the yellow pinpricks of fireflies — and colorized elemental forms to conjure a beguilingly multilayered universe.

The show’s other artist is Tim Vermeulen, also a realist oil painter who portrays nature heightened by contrasts. The latter aren’t uncanny lights or geometric shapes in the suburban Marylander’s work. Instead, most of his pictures foreground a wild animal near man-made objects that invade, threaten or simply parody its usual environment.

A panther prowls through tract housing, a polar bear strolls near oil rigs, a bison stands in a parking lot and a wolf trots past an interior wall papered with renderings of trees. The most pointed image is of the artist himself, wearing a hazmat suit and standing atop a stump in a clear-cut forest. Partly inspired by the pandemic, Vermeulen depicts a world both enthralling and alienated.

Nathan Loda and Tim Vermeulen: Altered Landscapes: Return to the Days of Myth Through Jan. 15 at Adah Rose Gallery, 3766 Howard Ave., Kensington.

Korean National Academy of Arts & Julia Chon

The local Korean Cultural Center usually showcases younger artists, but the contributors to its current show are venerable: All were born between 1929 and 1944, well before the 1954 establishment of the organization they represent, the National Academy of Arts, Republic of Korea. Their work has been assembled to mark the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and the United States.

Although the artwork is much younger than its creators — most of it was made since 2000 — the styles are more traditional than what is usually shown at this location. Kwon Chang Ryun brushes Chinese characters with a free hand, and Youn Myeung Ro abstracts Chinese-style landscapes. Among the artists who draw from European art are Kim Souck Chin, whose meticulous oil of a female nude is in a neoclassical mode, and Choi Jong Tae and Jeun Loi Jin, whose streamlined sculptures suggest the influence of Constantin Brancusi.

Less easy to place are Lee Jong Sang, whose stark ink painting suggests the human spine but also hints at calligraphy; Park Kwang Jin, who was inspired by a trip to France to make minimalist landscapes that verge on color-field paintings; and Chung Sang Hwa, whose seemingly all-white abstraction actually contains traces of red and green in its cracked pigment. Chung’s technique is to cover the canvas with color and then remove it, a process he repeats many times. The method might serve as a metaphor for making and remaking culture.

Also based in Korean tradition are the five elegant kimchi pots made by Julia Chon for “Five Directions: Vessels,” an exhibition arranged by Latela Curatorial for the Conrad Washington DC’s third-floor lobby. Each of the earthenware pots is essentially just one hue, but the creatures that decorate them can dramatically expand the color scheme. While a blue dragon coils on a backdrop that’s merely a darker blue, the red urn sports a rainbow-plumaged bird.

The series tries to harmonize two sets of five attributes that in Western terms are usually just four. The directions are north, east, south, west and center, and the pots also symbolize elements identified as wood, fire, earth, metal and water. Another number is perhaps even more significant. The pots are from a series of 52 that count the years since the Korean American D.C. artist’s family immigrated to the United States. Chon’s stylish creations point in a single idealized direction: homeward.

A Special Exhibition by the National Academy of Arts, Republic of Korea Through Jan. 15 at the Korean Cultural Center, 2370 Massachusetts Ave. NW.

Julia Chon: Five Directions: Vessels Through Jan. 13 at Conrad Washington DC, 950 New York Ave. NW.

Dorothy Fratt

A D.C. native who became a color-field painter in the 1950s, Dorothy Fratt was technically a contemporary of Morris Louis and Kenneth Noland. But she moved to Arizona with her husband in 1958, leaving behind the city’s nascent abstract-art scene. Pazo Fine Art’s “Paint the Town Red” brings her work back to town, five years after her death.

The earliest pictures are oils from the 1940s and ’50s in a cubist style, some made when Fratt was a teenager. (Not in the show but in the gallery’s storage room is an early painting that depicts a coffee break at The Washington Post, where her father was a photojournalist.) Most of these works, which include prints and a collage, date from between 1976 and 2001.

Like the Washington colorists, Fratt switched from oil to acrylic. But where they let watery pigment and soft forms seep into canvas, Fratt preferred bold colors and hard edges, often painted on paper. Perhaps influenced by Arizona’s deserts, the artist repeatedly employed red fields, punctuated by lozenges and squiggles in contrasting hues. Fratt wasn’t exactly a landscape painter, but she conjured a sense of wide open space.

Dorothy Fratt: Paint the Town Red Through Jan. 12 at Pazo Fine Art, 4228 Howard Ave., Kensington. Open by appointment.

