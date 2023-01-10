Here’s who is headlining Coachella, Bonnaroo, Boston Calling in 2023

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Coachella, Bonnaroo and Boston Calling, three of the country’s major music festivals, announced their lineups for the coming year Tuesday. Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean will headline Coachella this April. Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, Zeds Dead, Liquid Stranger and Foo Fighters will top Bonnaroo’s slate in June. The Foo Fighters will also perform at Boston Calling on Memorial Day Weekend, along with Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Lumineers, Alanis Morissette, Paramore and Queens of the Stone Age.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the largest of the three, features all non-White headliners for the first time since it started in 1999.

That festival will take place on the weekends of April 14-16 and 21-23 in Indio, Calif. Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, Spotify’s most streamed artist in 2022, will perform on the two Fridays, K-pop all-female group Blackpink on Saturdays and R&B star Frank Ocean on Sundays.

Register now for access to passes at https://t.co/qujCsdlTip. Presale begins Friday, 1/13 at 11am PT. Very limited Weekend 1 passes remain. For your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2.

Blackpink first took to the Coachella stage in 2019 and was the Time entertainer of the year in 2022. The group now has 83.8 million subscribers on YouTube.

Other notable Coachella performers include Gorillaz, Burna Boy, The Chemical Brothers, Becky G and Pusha T on Friday; Rosalía, Eric Prydz, Suicideboys, Labrinth and Underworld on Saturday; and Björk, Kali Uchis, Porter Robinson, Fisher and Jai Paul on Sunday.

Last year’s Coachella was the first since the festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic. The 2022 version starred Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia and The Weekend.

The cheapest tickets — which start at $499 plus a $50 fee — for the first weekend of this year’s festival have already sold out.

“For your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2,” Coachella wrote on Twitter.

BONNAROO 2023 ✌️🌈 SuperJam, Outeroo Lineup, and late night sets to be announced!⁣

Early Access On-Sale begins Thursday 1/12 at 10am CT 👽 Sign up for early access at https://t.co/zYsXMvHzQ6

Bonnaroo, set in Manchester, Tenn., from June 15 to 18, has already sold out its cheapest four-day tickets, which went for $279. Single day tickets start at $175.

The presale for Boston Calling begins Thursday at 10 a.m. Eastern time.

BOSTON CALLING 2023



Presale starts THURSDAY 1/12 at 10 AM EST for all ticket types. Sign up for presale access here: https://t.co/i47vLH004v



Important: A General on-sale will occur after the Presale if tickets remain. Plan to purchase EARLY for best pricing!

