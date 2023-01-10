Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Presented as a journey through an enchanted region, “A Splendid Land: Paintings from Royal Udaipur” concludes with two huge cosmic landscapes that depict the universe in mostly symbolic terms. Yet one of the pictures includes Udaipur — known as the White City of India for its granite and marble palaces — placed not far from the center. According to its court artists, their hometown belongs in the firmament of the gods.

By the time visitors to this Arthur M. Sackler Gallery show reach its final gallery, they’ll be well prepared to accept Udaipur’s celestial status. The 63 artworks in the exhibition, which is presented in collaboration with the City Palace Museum in Udaipur, demonstrate how the walled city was glorified by the 18th-century painters who literally expanded traditional Indian art. Around 1700, the masterly craftsmen switched from Persian-influenced miniatures to vast tableaux, painted in a similar style but on a grander scale. The pictures they made are as sweeping and eventful as a Bollywood movie.

Near the show’s opening, just past an introductory video image of the city perched on a massive lake, are three small paintings made in the century before the larger works that dominate this selection. The literary-themed pictures include an episode from the Ramayana, one of the great Hindu epics. In the last room, alongside the fanciful maps, divine figures return. This time, though, they’re shown at locations in Udaipur. Krishna and Shiva have found a heaven on Earth.

Udaipur, now a tourist destination in Rajasthan in northwest India, was founded in 1553. Six years later, construction began on its City Palace, which was enlarged multiple times through 1930. (A schematic graphic shows the progress over the years.) Other palaces were also erected along the human-made lakes and reservoirs that punctuate the mountainous terrain, including a summer residence built on a small island so that it appears to float on the water’s surface.

Water was central to Udaipur, and the lapping of waves is one of the sounds featured in the show’s soundtrack, which was devised by experimental Indian filmmaker Amit Dutta. (Also heard are bird calls, elephant trumpets and plucked sitars.) Among the luxuriant paintings, executed on paper with opaque watercolors supplemented by gold, is a depiction of a religious festival’s boat procession, viewed by teeming crowds on the shore. The sprawling scene is one of many extraordinarily detailed attempts to convey the bhava, or mood, of Udaipur and its inhabitants.

Even damper and more dramatic is a vignette of a caravan of men on horseback fording a river during monsoon rains, crossing gray water under a grayer sky that’s pierced by a ribbon of red-edged lightning. The composition is less busy and more centrally focused than is typical of these paintings, which reflects its relative modernity. The picture was made circa 1893 by an artist known as Shivalal. (Many of the other artists included here are anonymous.)

The scenarios of the other large paintings can’t be discerned as quickly because they’re expansive in both scenery and chronology. The Udaipur artists often illustrated, in a single picture, multiple events over a period of time. This is most notable in the depictions of hunting, shown in a gallery whose soundtrack features the sounds of drums and horns like those used to flush animals from the jungle.

One such painting contains what appear to be 14 tigers but actually represents — in a single unified composition — 14 locations of a single animal as it attempts to escape a hunting party. Depicted from a vantage point far above the action, the painting inadvertently anticipates both animation and drone photography.

“A Splendid Land” also seems to presage another modern development: environmentalism. As co-curators Debra Diamond and Dipti Khera note in their introduction to the show’s catalogue, Indian art had long emphasized “the bodies of gods and royal humans.” But in 1700s Udaipur, artists extended their vision to lakes, forests and mountains. The people in their paintings — even the kings who commissioned them — are small figures in the larger context of the natural world.

Some 300 years after these pictures were made, ecological awareness is not compatible, of course, with hunting endangered species. But 18th-century Udaipur art can be seen as a step toward increased understanding of nature. Or it can be appreciated purely for its intricate detail, exquisite craftsmanship and exuberant bhava. Even as they showed new appreciation of their natural surroundings, the artists of Udaipur depicted their city as a place so exalted it would appeal to gods as surely as it does to humans.

