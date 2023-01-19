Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in ‘Rust’ shooting

New Mexico prosecutors on Thursday announced plans to charge actor Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed with two counts each of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film “Rust.”
The October 2021 shooting occurred inside a church building on Santa Fe’s Bonanza Creek Ranch, where Baldwin was rehearsing a scene with Hutchins and director Joel Souza. Baldwin, who was sitting on a wooden pew, fatally shot Hutchins after discharging a prop firearm. The 42-year-old cinematographer was taken by helicopter to an Albuquerque hospital and pronounced dead. Souza was injured in the shooting and released from a hospital soon afterward.
The ensuing investigation captivated and disturbed the public, exploring how a loaded firearm might have wound up on a film set. Affidavits alleged that Gutierrez-Reed, the then-24-year-old armorer tasked with safely handling all firearms on set, believed the gun in question, a .45 Long Colt revolver, to have been loaded with dummy rounds. Hall retrieved it from the cart where Gutierrez-Reed left it and called out “cold gun” to indicate it did not contain any live rounds, then handed it to Baldwin for the scene.
Prop master Sarah Zachry told Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office detectives she checked the box of ammunition after the incident and “found some of the cartridges would rattle, which signified them being ‘dummy rounds,’ [while] others did not rattle.”
Gutierrez-Reed said she was not allowed to enter the building because of coronavirus protocols and heard the firearm discharge from outside. After the shooting, her attorneys suggested the sheriff’s office look into Seth Kenney, the businessman who supplied the production with prop weapons and ammo.
That December, less than two months after the incident, Alec Baldwin told ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos that he did not pull the trigger on the firearm: “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them,” he said. The actor, who also served as a producer on the film, stated that “someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.”
The chargeswere announced in a statement released Thursday morning. Neither Mary Carmack-Altwies, the district attorney serving the Santa Fe area, nor special prosecutor Andrea Reeb plan to hold news conferences or public appearances regarding the matter.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Alec Baldwin prop gun shooting
Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured a director on a film set in New Mexico after discharging a prop firearm during the filming of “Rust." A script supervisor has sued producers, including Alec Baldwin, saying scene did not call for gun to be fired.
- The investigation: Alec Baldwin says he did not pull the trigger. A search warrant details the fatal shooting and a walkout by crew members over labor conditions. Before the shooting, two film-set workers handled the gun on set.
- Who was Halynya Hutchins? The 42-year-old cinematographer was known as an innovative filmmaker and a trailblazer for other women in film.
- What is a prop gun? Some producers insist on using prop guns with blanks to capture the sound and look of a real gun firing, while others have been calling for them to be banished.
- Dangers on U.S. film sets: The “Rust” shooting death has sparked calls for change from many in the industry as well as lawmakers. Technology could offer solution but it’s not so simple. Baldwin has since called for police officers to be present on film sets to improve weapons safety.
- Not the first: Decades before the “Rust” shooting, Brandon Lee was killed by a prop gun on “The Crow.”