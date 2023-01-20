Melsky is harpist and executive director of the Chicago-based Ensemble Dal Niente. His eponymous 2019 album is a restlessly inventive collection of new repertoire for harp by Wang Lu ('21), Tomás Gueglio, Igor Santos and others. A mix of effortless chops and concerted fearlessness energize his performance of such works as “Demente Cuerda” by Hilda Paredes and “Anima” by Igor Santos. And with the 26-member Dal Niente, he’s helped bring exciting new ensemble works to life. In 2023 this will include premieres by Michelle Lou, Tomás Gueglio, Nicole Mitchell, Louis Goldford and Wang Lu. This fall, Melsky, 37, and the ensemble will release recordings of Roscoe Mitchell and Nicole Mitchell, with guest saxophonist Ken Vandermark as well as a new collection of work by Andile Khumalo, followed by new recordings of work by Carola Bauckholt and George Lewis in spring 2024. benmelsky.com.