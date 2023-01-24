Oscar nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced today

Will awards-season darlings “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” continue their respective streaks? Will the latter title’s lead, Michelle Yeoh, face off against “Tár” star Cate Blanchett for best actress? Will “Elvis” actor Austin Butler be able to fight for the opportunity to deliver an Oscars acceptance speech in the King’s accent?
Stay tuned, as this story will continue to update as nominations are announced. The 95th Academy Awards are set to air Sunday, March 12, on ABC, with Jimmy Kimmel as host.
