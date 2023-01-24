Pop Culture

Oscar nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced today

Actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams will announce the 2023 Oscar nominations, which will be live-streamed on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

January 24, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. EST
Colin Farrell in “The Banshees of Inisherin,” a likely Oscar contender. (Searchlight Pictures/AP)
Better get that pot of coffee going, because this year’s Oscar nominations are sticking to the tradition of a bright and early rollout. Starting Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams will host a live-streamed event announcing nominees for all 23 categories.

The presentation will be streamed on Oscars.com, the Oscars YouTube channel and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ other social media platforms, as well as on “Good Morning America,” “ABC News Live” and Disney Plus.

Will awards-season darlings “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” continue their respective streaks? Will the latter title’s lead, Michelle Yeoh, face off against “Tár” star Cate Blanchett for best actress? Will “Elvis” actor Austin Butler be able to fight for the opportunity to deliver an Oscars acceptance speech in the King’s accent?

Stay tuned, as this story will continue to update as nominations are announced. The 95th Academy Awards are set to air Sunday, March 12, on ABC, with Jimmy Kimmel as host.

This post will be updated.

