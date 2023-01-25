Panic! at the Disco to end after 19 years, frontman Brendon Urie says

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Consider the angsty aughts one step closer to the history books: Panic! at the Disco, the pop rock band that went double platinum with its theatrical, borderline-baroque 2005 album “A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out,” will be no more. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Frontman Brendon Urie announced the news in a post on the band’s Instagram page on Tuesday. “It’s been a hell of a journey,” he wrote. “Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way.”

Urie, 35, shared that he and his wife, Sarah, are expecting a baby and that he plans to focus on his family.

Call it the final “Death of a Bachelor.”

Perhaps it’s no surprise that a band with the word “Panic!” in its name began in a Nevada high school in 2004. It was an era of heavy black eyeliner and equally heavy sentiments. The Scene kids were thriving. It was the year of Green Day’s “American Idiot” and My Chemical Romance’s “Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge.”

But Panic! at the Disco, with its wordy song names, high drama and over-the-top aesthetic, stood on its own.

Formed by Urie and childhood friends Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith and Brent Wilson while they were still teenagers, the band gained prominence with the restless, propulsive track “I Write Sins Not Tragedies,” which tells the story of an adulterous bride and an interrupted wedding.

A time capsule from a bygone era, the song’s music video features the band members in typically eccentric sartorial choices: Urie in a top hat, red suit and magic cane, and his bandmates in outfits you would expect of chimney sweepers in 1875.

Other early hits include the decidedly retro “But It’s Better If You Do,” and 2009’s “Nine in the Afternoon” and “That Green Gentleman (Things Have Changed),” the latter two laden with marijuana subtext. (We all knew why her eyes were “the size of the moon.”)

Over the years, Panic! at the Disco has built on its early success — even as its band members have left and even as the Scene kids have become adults with office jobs.

The group’s 2011 album, “Vices & Virtues,” continued its distinctive dramatic flair, while giving it a pop edge with songs like “The Ballad of Mona Lisa.”

“Death of a Bachelor,” its 2016 album, debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

These days, Panic! at the Disco functions mostly as Urie’s solo project. He plans to wrap up the project after the upcoming European tour promoting his most recent album “Viva Las Vengeance.”

He called the tour “one last run together.”

