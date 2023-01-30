Annie Wersching, ‘The Last of Us’ voice actress, dies at 45

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Annie Wersching, the actress best known for voicing Tess Servopoulos in the video game “The Last of Us” and for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the television series “24,” is dead, the Associated Press reported. She was 45. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ms. Wersching’s publicist told the AP that Wersching died of cancer early Sunday in Los Angeles. It was not immediately clear what type of cancer she had been battling. Deadline reported that her cancer was diagnosed in 2020.

Ms. Wersching’s husband, Stephen Full, confirmed her death in a statement to Deadline. “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today,” he said. “But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall.”

Tributes to Ms. Wersching flooded social media late Sunday. “We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered,” tweeted Neil Druckmann, the creator of “The Last of Us” and co-president of the video game developer Naughty Dog.

“Everyone loved Annie. Everyone,” wrote fellow actress Ever Carradine in a verified GoFundMe fundraiser set up for Ms. Wersching’s husband and three sons.

“Annie was diagnosed with cancer Summer of 2020,” Carradine wrote. “She’s a private person by nature, and the diagnosis made her even more so. She wanted to protect her boys. She wanted to get better so she could continue working. And honestly, she just didn’t really want to talk about it. She wanted to live her life, on her terms, and be with her family.”

Following her cancer diagnosis, Ms. Wersching continued to act, appearing as Borg Queen in “Star Trek: Picard” on Paramount Plus and as the serial killer Rosalind Dyer in “The Rookie” on ABC. In her last Instagram post in August, she shared her enthusiasm at returning to that role.

Ms. Wersching was born in St. Louis. She acted for about two decades, appearing as recurring and one-off characters in dozens of television series, including “Bosch,” “Runaways,” “The Vampire Diaries” and “Star Trek: Enterprise.”

She gave voice and motion to the character of Tess Servopoulos in the popular 2013 PlayStation 3 title “The Last of Us,” which HBO recently released as a television series. Co-creators Druckmann and Craig Mazin said in a joint statement that Episode 3, released Sunday night, would be dedicated to Ms. Wersching.

Her friend Carradine described Ms. Wersching as a joyful and generous person who “lived for her family.”

In his statement to Deadline, Full said that whenever he drove with their sons, Freddie, Ozzie and Archie, away from the home they all shared, “she would yell ‘BYE!’ until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing.”

Gene Park contributed to this report.

