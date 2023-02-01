Beyoncé is going on tour. Is Ticketmaster ready?

Beyoncé announced in an Instagram post Wednesday that she is embarking on a world tour in support of her Grammy-nominated album “Renaissance,” and it didn’t take long for fans to wonder whether Ticketmaster would be able to handle the swarm of buyers.
Tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster, which faced intense scrutiny after the meltdown tied to the mad rush for tickets to Taylor Swift’s “Era’s Tour” in November. The fiasco prompted a Senate hearing last month and criticism from Republicans and Democrats that Ticketmaster is a “monopoly” causing damage to the live music industry.
