Beyoncé is going on tour. Is Ticketmaster ready?

Beyoncé announced in an Instagram post Wednesday that she is embarking on a world tour in support of her Grammy-nominated album “Renaissance,” and it didn’t take long for fans to wonder whether Ticketmaster would be able to handle the swarm of buyers.

The hotly anticipated tour will kick off in Stockholm in May, taking the pop superstar to arenas and stadiums across Europe before she returns stateside in July. The tour is currently scheduled to run through the fall, culminating Sept. 27 at the Superdome in New Orleans.