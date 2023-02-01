The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Beyoncé is going on tour. Is Ticketmaster ready?

February 1, 2023 at 11:47 a.m. EST
Beyoncé performs at halftime during the 2013 Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens at the Superdome in New Orleans. The singer plans to return to the arena in her upcoming tour. (Michael Macor/Associated Press)

Beyoncé announced in an Instagram post Wednesday that she is embarking on a world tour in support of her Grammy-nominated album “Renaissance,” and it didn’t take long for fans to wonder whether Ticketmaster would be able to handle the swarm of buyers.

The hotly anticipated tour will kick off in Stockholm in May, taking the pop superstar to arenas and stadiums across Europe before she returns stateside in July. The tour is currently scheduled to run through the fall, culminating Sept. 27 at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster, which faced intense scrutiny after the meltdown tied to the mad rush for tickets to Taylor Swift’s “Era’s Tour” in November. The fiasco prompted a Senate hearing last month and criticism from Republicans and Democrats that Ticketmaster is a “monopoly” causing damage to the live music industry.

