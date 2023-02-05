Grammy Awards list of 2023

Best rap performance
Best progressive R&B album
“Gemini Rights,” Steve Lacy
Best traditional pop vocal album
“Higher,” Michael Bublé
Best rock performance
“Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile
Best rock album
“Patient Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne
Best rock song
“Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile
Best metal performance
“Degradation Rules,” Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi
Best alternative music album
“Wet Leg,” Wet Leg
Best country song
“’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
Best country duo/group performance
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Best country solo performance
“Live Forever,” Willie Nelson
Best dance/electronic recording
“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
Best comedy album
“The Closer,” Dave Chappelle
Best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording
“Finding Me,” Viola Davis
Best music video
“All Too Well: The Short Film,” Taylor Swift
Best improvised jazz solo
“Endangered Species,” Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese
Best jazz instrumental album
“New Standards, Vol. 1,” Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton and Matthew Stevens
Best large jazz ensemble album
“Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra,” Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson and Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
Best Latin pop album
“Pasieros,” Rubén Blades & Boca Livre
Best Latin rock or alternative album
“Motomami,” Rosalía
Best regional Mexican music album (including Tejano)
“Un Canto por México - El Musical,” Natalia Lafourcade
Best tropical Latin album
“Fandango at the Wall in New York,” Arturo O’Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective
Best gospel performance/song
“Kingdom,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Best contemporary Christian music performance/song
“Fear Is Not My Future,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Best roots gospel album
“The Urban Hymnal,” Tennessee State University
Best American roots performance
“Stompin’ Ground,” Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
Best American roots song
“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt
Best Americana album
“In These Silent Days,” Brandi Carlile
Best bluegrass album
“Crooked Tree,” Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Best traditional blues album
“Get on Board,” Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder
Best contemporary blues album
“Brother Johnny,” Edgar Winter
Best folk album
“Revealer,” Madison Cunningham
Best regional roots music album
“Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival,” Ranky Tanky
Best reggae album
“The Kalling,” Kabaka Pyramid
Best global music performance
“Bayethe,” Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode
Best global music album
“Sakura,” Masa Takumi
Best children’s music album
“The Movement,” Alphabet Rockers
Best instrumental composition
“Refuge,” Geoffrey Keezer
Best musical theater album
“Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording),” ‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
“Encanto,” Various Artists
Best score soundtrack for visual media
“Encanto,” Germaine Franco
Best song written for visual media
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán — La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and “Encanto” Cast)
Best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella
“Scrapple From the Apple,” Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley and The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer
Best arrangement, instruments and vocals
“Songbird (Orchestral Version),” Christine McVie
Best recording package
“Beginningless Beginning,” Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra
Best boxed or special limited edition package
“In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83,” The Grateful Dead
Best album notes
“Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)," Wilco
Best historical album
“Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)," Wilco
Best engineered album, non-classical
“Harry’s House,” Harry Styles
Producer of the year, non-classical
Jack Antonoff
Best remixed recording
“About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)," Lizzo
Best immersive audio album
“Divine Tides,” Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej
Best music film
“Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story,” Various Artists
Best engineered album, classical
“Mason Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra,” Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Producer of the year, classical
Judith Sherman
Best orchestral performance
“Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman," New York Youth Symphony
Best opera recording
“Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and The Metropolitan Opera Chorus
Best choral performance
“Born,” Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers and James Reese; The Crossing)
Best chamber music/small ensemble performance
“Caroline Shaw: Evergreen,” Attacca Quartet
Best classical instrumental solo
“Letters for the Future,” Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra and Xian Zhang
Best classical solo vocal album
“Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene,” Renée Fleming & Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Best classical compendium
“An Adoption Story,” Kitt Wakeley
Best contemporary classical composition
“Puts: Contact,” Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra and Xian Zhang