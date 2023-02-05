Grammy Awards list of 2023

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Best rap performance “The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Best rap song “The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar Best melodic rap performance “Wait for U,” Future Featuring Drake and Tems Best R&B performance “Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long Best R&B album “Black Radio III,” Robert Glasper Best traditional R&B performance “Plastic Off the Sofa,” Beyoncé

Best progressive R&B album

“Gemini Rights,” Steve Lacy

Best traditional pop vocal album

“Higher,” Michael Bublé

Best rock performance

“Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile

Best rock album

“Patient Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne

Best rock song

“Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile

Best metal performance

“Degradation Rules,” Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi

Best alternative music album

“Wet Leg,” Wet Leg

Best country song

“’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson

Best country duo/group performance

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Advertisement

Best country solo performance

“Live Forever,” Willie Nelson

Best dance/electronic recording

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

Best comedy album

“The Closer,” Dave Chappelle

Best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording

“Finding Me,” Viola Davis

Best music video

“All Too Well: The Short Film,” Taylor Swift

Best improvised jazz solo

“Endangered Species,” Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese

Best jazz instrumental album

“New Standards, Vol. 1,” Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton and Matthew Stevens

Best large jazz ensemble album

“Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra,” Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson and Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Best Latin pop album

“Pasieros,” Rubén Blades & Boca Livre

Best Latin rock or alternative album

“Motomami,” Rosalía

Best regional Mexican music album (including Tejano)

Advertisement

“Un Canto por México - El Musical,” Natalia Lafourcade

Best tropical Latin album

“Fandango at the Wall in New York,” Arturo O’Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective

Best gospel performance/song

“Kingdom,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Best contemporary Christian music performance/song

“Fear Is Not My Future,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Best roots gospel album

“The Urban Hymnal,” Tennessee State University

Best American roots performance

“Stompin’ Ground,” Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Best American roots song

“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt

Best Americana album

“In These Silent Days,” Brandi Carlile

Best bluegrass album

“Crooked Tree,” Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Best traditional blues album

“Get on Board,” Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder

Advertisement

Best contemporary blues album

“Brother Johnny,” Edgar Winter

Best folk album

“Revealer,” Madison Cunningham

Best regional roots music album

“Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival,” Ranky Tanky

Best reggae album

“The Kalling,” Kabaka Pyramid

Best global music performance

“Bayethe,” Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode

Best global music album

“Sakura,” Masa Takumi

Best children’s music album

“The Movement,” Alphabet Rockers

Best instrumental composition

“Refuge,” Geoffrey Keezer

Best musical theater album

“Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording),” ‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

“Encanto,” Various Artists

Best score soundtrack for visual media

“Encanto,” Germaine Franco

Best song written for visual media

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán — La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and “Encanto” Cast)

Advertisement

Best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella

“Scrapple From the Apple,” Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley and The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer

Best arrangement, instruments and vocals

“Songbird (Orchestral Version),” Christine McVie

Best recording package

“Beginningless Beginning,” Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra

Best boxed or special limited edition package

“In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83,” The Grateful Dead

Best album notes

“Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)," Wilco

Best historical album

“Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)," Wilco

Best engineered album, non-classical

“Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

Producer of the year, non-classical

Jack Antonoff

Best remixed recording

“About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)," Lizzo

Advertisement

Best immersive audio album

“Divine Tides,” Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej

Best music film

“Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story,” Various Artists

Best engineered album, classical

“Mason Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra,” Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Producer of the year, classical

Judith Sherman

Best orchestral performance

“Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman," New York Youth Symphony

Best opera recording

“Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and The Metropolitan Opera Chorus

Best choral performance

“Born,” Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers and James Reese; The Crossing)

Best chamber music/small ensemble performance

“Caroline Shaw: Evergreen,” Attacca Quartet

Best classical instrumental solo

“Letters for the Future,” Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra and Xian Zhang

Best classical solo vocal album

“Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene,” Renée Fleming & Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Best classical compendium

“An Adoption Story,” Kitt Wakeley

Best contemporary classical composition

“Puts: Contact,” Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra and Xian Zhang

GiftOutline Gift Article