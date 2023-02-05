Grammys 2023 live updates Stars hit the red carpet ahead of awards ceremony

Album of the year is always a closely-watched category — and that will certainly be true this year. Critics and fans have long decried the fact that Beyoncé, despite being one of the most influential musicians on the planet, has never won the award. This year marks her fourth nomination in the category for the acclaimed “Renaissance.” She’s up against Abba, Adele, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo and Harry Styles.