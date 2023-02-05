The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Grammys 2023 live updates Stars hit the red carpet ahead of awards ceremony

Linda Duncombe, EVP of City National Bank and Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, speak onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on Feb. 05, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
The Grammy Awards are Sunday night, and for the first time since 2020, the show will return to Crypto.com Arena (previously the Staples Center) in Los Angeles after a few years of pandemic restrictions and delays.

Trevor Noah is back as host for the third year in a row.

As usual, performances will include several collaborations, such as a hip-hop tribute featuring Big Boi, Run-DMC, Queen Latifah, Method Man, Missy Elliott, Nelly and many others.

Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson and Chris Stapleton will perform together, while the In Memoriam segment will feature artists honoring the lives of Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie and Takeoff.

Follow along here for live coverage of the ceremony.

Here’s what to know

  • The show starts at 8 p.m. Eastern time and is scheduled to run until 11:30 p.m. It airs on CBS and streams on Paramount Plus. E!'s televised red carpet coverage kicks off at 6 p.m. People magazine and Entertainment Weekly will also be on the carpet at 6:30 p.m. on YouTube.
  • The nominees are pretty much who you would expect: Beyoncé has a field-leading nine nods, bringing her career total up to 88 — she is now tied with her husband, Jay-Z, for the most in Grammys history. (He has five this year.) Kendrick Lamar trails closely with eight nominations, while Brandi Carlile and Adele each have seven.
  • Other performers on Sunday night include Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Sam Smith and Kim Petras.
Other performers on Sunday night include Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Sam Smith and Kim Petras.

