Grammys 2023 live updates Stars hit the red carpet ahead of awards ceremony

The Grammy Awards are Sunday night, and for the first time since 2020, the show will return to Crypto.com Arena (previously the Staples Center) in Los Angeles after a few years of pandemic restrictions and delays.
As usual, performances will include several collaborations, such as a hip-hop tribute featuring Big Boi, Run-DMC, Queen Latifah, Method Man, Missy Elliott, Nelly and many others.
Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson and Chris Stapleton will perform together, while the In Memoriam segment will feature artists honoring the lives of Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie and Takeoff.
Follow along here for live coverage of the ceremony.