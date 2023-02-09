Vermeer at the Rijksmuseum
Amsterdam | Opens Feb. 10 | Find tickets
The world never tires of Vermeer, and so the world will almost certainly flock to the Rijksmuseum’s blockbuster Vermeer exhibition, billed as the largest-ever assembly of his paintings. The Dutch artist wasn’t prolific, and today only 34 extant paintings are confidently attributed to him. The Rijksmuseum has gathered 28, with loans from around the world, including museums such as the Frick in New York that ordinarily don’t send their work on the road. What’s to be learned from all this? Among other things, it’s an opportunity to assess the state of Vermeer scholarship and recent discoveries, including objects hidden by overpainting: In 2022, the Rijksmuseum announced it had discovered a jug holder and fire basket underneath the surface of “The Milkmaid,” almost certainly hidden by the artist himself.
Sarah Sze at the Guggenheim
New York | Opens March 31 | Find tickets
One of the greatest and most frustrating works in the Guggenheim’s collection is the Guggenheim building, with its spiral ramps and curving gallery walls designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. Deft and insightful curators know how to play to its strengths, its circular narrative wrapped around a massive atrium space. Artist Sarah Sze has made architecture and space integral to her work, which strays across and unifies various media, including sculpture, painting, installation, video and sound. Two of her installation pieces will join new work, specifically designed for the Guggenheim, in the exhibition “Sarah Sze: Timelapse.” In the artist’s words, it will be “a contemplation on how we mark time and how time marks us.”
Guggenheim Museum, 1071 Fifth Ave., New York.
Juan de Pareja at the Metropolitan Museum
New York | Opens April 3 | Find tickets
In 1650, Velázquez painted a celebrated portrait of one of his longtime assistants, Juan de Pareja, a man of African descent who was, at the time, enslaved. De Pareja worked in bondage to Velázquez for more than two decades before he was given his freedom. He then worked independently as a painter in Spain, part of a complicated multiracial society that was deeply embroiled with colonialism and slavery. In “Juan de Pareja: Afro Hispanic Painter,” the Metropolitan Museum of Art will juxtapose de Pareja’s work, including monumental paintings, with portraits depicting other figures from Spain’s Black and Morisco communities, alongside work in other media made by enslaved artisans.
Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 Fifth Ave., New York.
Hip-hop exhibition at the Baltimore Museum of Art
Baltimore | Opens April 5 | Tickets available March 8
Few cultural movements have been as transformative and pervasive as hip-hop, which by some reckonings began with a “back-to-school jam” in 1973. The Baltimore Museum of Art will celebrate and analyze a half-century of hip-hop with The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century. Like the phenomenon it surveys, the exhibition will range broadly over visual culture, including not just art inspired by the music, but also the larger impact on culture and fashion. Among the artists in the show of some 90 works: Mark Bradford, Julie Mehretu, Hank Willis Thomas and Carrie Mae Weems. The exhibition is jointly organized with the St. Louis Museum of Art, where it will be seen beginning in August, before traveling to Cincinnati and Toronto in 2024.
Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Dr., Baltimore.
Simone Leigh at the Institute of Contemporary Art
Boston | Opens April 6 | Find tickets
Simone Leigh’s transformation of the U.S. pavilion at last year’s Venice Biennale was one of the standout events of the global art gathering. Leigh, the first Black woman to represent the United States at the art world’s most prestigious event, covered the historic pavilion building with thatching, a sly and ingenious way of invoking the long and intertwined histories of art and colonialism. The Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston, will reprise some of the work seen in Venice, along with other pieces in a major survey of two decades of the highly respected artist’s career. The exhibition will travel later to the Hirshhorn in Washington (beginning in November) and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in 2024.
Institute of Contemporary Art, 25 Harbor Shore Dr., Boston.
Elizabeth Catlett at the Museum of Modern Art
New York | Opens April 7 | Find tickets
In 1946, the African American artist Elizabeth Catlett went to Mexico City to study and develop her art. Her association with left-wing causes along with the racism that was rampant in the United States, and her interest in figurative art at a time when abstract art was the dominant fashion, compelled her stay in Mexico. For decades, the U.S. State Department considered her an “undesirable alien” and refused her reentry. The Museum of Modern Art in New York will juxtapose Catlett’s series of prints, “The Black Woman,” with Jacob Lawrence’s beloved “Migration” series. The works are of similar scale, and speak of similar themes, including displacement and how bigotry has shaped not just individual lives, but also the larger forces of history.
Museum of Modern Art, 11 W. 53rd St., New York.
Georgia O’Keeffe at the Museum of Modern Art
New York | Opens April 9 | Find tickets
Georgia O’Keeffe was never a decorative painter, but the world often seems intent to remember her that way. She made lovely, feminine landscapes and lovely, feminine pictures of flowers. But she was also a pioneer of abstraction and modernism, and this spring, the Museum of Modern Art will survey a dizzyingly creative period in her oeuvre, from 1915 to 1918, when she worked out new ideas and bold experiments in a flurry of works on paper. “Georgia O’Keeffe: To See Takes Time” will also include key paintings in an attempt to sketch a fuller picture of the artist’s work, and the influence of these radical early works on her subsequent career of more than 40 years.
Museum of Modern Art, 11 W. 53rd St., New York.
Jaune Quick-to-See Smith at the Whitney
New York | Opens April 19 | Find tickets
Jaune Quick-to-See Smith was the first Native American artist to have work acquired and displayed by the National Gallery of Art. An enrolled member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Nation, she has had a stellar career, making work with a sharp political and cultural edge, yet also sumptuous and visually enticing. The Whitney Museum of American Art will bring together some five decades of her prints, drawings, paintings and sculpture in “Jaune Quick-to-See Smith: Memory Map,” a survey of her lifelong commitment to art that reframes ideas about land, culture and racism.
Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort St., New York.
New building at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts
Little Rock | Opens April 22 | Free admission
Like other museums and cultural venues, the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts has expanded over time, including eight additions to the original 1937 building. That created a bit of an architectural hodgepodge, which the museum aimed to remedy with yet another major building project. The new building, designed by the innovative and fashionable Chicago-based firm Studio Gang, will be unveiled April 22, along with site-specific commissions and three new exhibitions. A parking lot will be turned into an outdoor dining area, interior spaces will be better connected, and there will be a new “cultural living room,” a gathering space for community events. Renderings suggest it will be a compelling structure and could help elevate the museum’s profile.
Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, 501 E. Ninth St., Little Rock.
Ellsworth Kelly at Glenstone
Potomac, Md. | opens May 4 | Find tickets
Glenstone museum, in Potomac, Md., has quietly become a juggernaut in the art world, with an enviable endowment and a burgeoning collection. This spring, Glenstone is mounting the first exhibition that will travel beyond its bucolic campus on the outskirts of Washington. “Ellsworth Kelly at 100” draws upon Glenstone’s holdings and work borrowed from the Centre Pompidou and Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris as well as the National Gallery of Art, the Tate in London and the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, among other institutions. With some 70 works, it explores the full arc of the artist’s career, from key early works of the 1950s to his classic panels of pure color, as well as drawings and photographs. The exhibition will travel to Paris in spring 2024 and to Doha, Qatar, later that year.
Glenstone, 12100 Glen Rd., Potomac, Md.