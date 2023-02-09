The world never tires of Vermeer, and so the world will almost certainly flock to the Rijksmuseum’s blockbuster Vermeer exhibition, billed as the largest-ever assembly of his paintings. The Dutch artist wasn’t prolific, and today only 34 extant paintings are confidently attributed to him. The Rijksmuseum has gathered 28, with loans from around the world, including museums such as the Frick in New York that ordinarily don’t send their work on the road. What’s to be learned from all this? Among other things, it’s an opportunity to assess the state of Vermeer scholarship and recent discoveries, including objects hidden by overpainting: In 2022, the Rijksmuseum announced it had discovered a jug holder and fire basket underneath the surface of “The Milkmaid,” almost certainly hidden by the artist himself.