The saga of securing Beyoncé tickets

The text was simple: Hey, I got this link. But Mercedes Arielle knew exactly what it meant. Through some unexplainable alchemy or perhaps just plain dumb luck last Saturday, her friend secured access to the seemingly impenetrable page of the Ticketmaster website for the European leg of Beyoncé’s world tour. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight There was just one hiccup. Her friend couldn’t decipher the Swedish instructions on her phone. Cue Arielle, a 30-something travel content creator who goes nowhere without an app that translates text from photos in 100 different languages. The pair traded screenshots for 45 minutes — and nabbed two tickets to Stockholm, the very first stop on Bey’s world tour.

After securing her own bag, Arielle, who teaches her followers how to “hack luxury by any means possible,” created several TikToks and IG reels about how to score Stockholm tickets. Less than a day later, they had upward of 100,000 views — and her DMs swelled with hundreds of thank yous.

“Apparently a whole bunch of Black girls are going to be Sweden,” she said.

It all began with the Beyhive bat signal, shining bright as a halo on Feb. 1. On the first day of Black History Month, Beyoncé Knowles Carter announced the “Renaissance World Tour” with a spare but sparkling image of herself astride a bedazzled horse wearing the barest crystal corset and a blinged out cowboy hat.

Group chats lit up across the country: “How are we getting tickets?!”

Long gone are the days when attending a concert required nothing more than will and a payday. Welcome to the world of links, presales, codes, waiting lists, online queues and spinning blue wheels.

“There are layers to this onion,” explained Arielle.

And for Beyoncé, everyone is willing to suffer a few (or more) tears. The thing to understand is these aren’t just concerts. “Beyoncé is a ministry,” said Arielle. “When I think about the things she is saying in her music about experiencing joy and celebrating Black women? She made us feel empowered and capable and strong and worthy.”

Fresh on everyone’s minds was the Taylor Swift presale last fall that was so disastrous, it landed Ticketmaster under Justice Department investigation. So fans were worried, even though the company announced sales of “Renaissance” tickets would include several presale portals, staggered by region to combat overloading the system and minimize bots that buy up tickets to resell them later. They were sold through a verified fan system to get tickets in the hands (okay, inboxes) of actual Beyoncé fans even though Ticketmaster made sure to note that it did not in fact “measure how big a fan you are.”

Did it work? Well, some folks just got the golden ticket. Others are still waiting for their presale codes. And some will simply have to sell their souls to StubHub.

But one thing is clear, folks are going to see Beyoncé.

Irene Aihie, 41, will be in London. She began texting with her crew of fellow fans on Feb. 1. The first question on Beyhive chats like these isn’t “Are we going?” It’s when, where and how much?

They signed up for presales for the North American leg of the tour. “Every single one,” she said. But on Sunday night, Aihie got that “dreadful” email. She’d been waitlisted. “What is this?” she wondered. “A college application?”

An old high school friend posted on Facebook she nabbed a code to the UK presale — which began at 4 a.m. East Coast time — on Twitter. Aihie messaged her immediately asking if she “wouldn’t mind sharing that code?”

Here’s where you hold your breath. Would she keep the code to herself to minimize competition? Nah, the Beyhive is generous.

Armed with the code, Aihie poked around the overseas presale and found a date in Amsterdam the weekend of Juneteenth. It sounded perfect. Almost too good too be true. Too easy after the waitlist setback.

She switched the language on the site from Dutch to English. Okay, working so far. Then signed up for Ticketmaster Netherlands. Still working. Next, credit card information. Going through. Five minutes later she got the email: “Congratulations.”

But the hunt isn’t over. “I’m trying to go to three or four shows here. Don’t ask me how,” she said. “Renaissance” will be her 19th Beyoncé concert. “I’ve seen her everywhere.” And Aihie has a feeling this might be Beyoncé’s last major tour for a while.

“Beyoncé is 41. She got three kids. I wouldn’t be mad if it was her last one. Beyoncé has given us so much,” she said.

Like every Beyhive member on Feb. 1, Veronica Jamison’s phone buzzed with texts from friends and family — “What up with these tickets? What are we doing?”

The Philly-adjacent 39-year-old textile designer secured a code via her husband’s Ticketmaster account but wanted to make sure the actual ticket buying process was smooth. “What’s that Denzel quote?” she said. "'I’m leaving here with something?'” That’s how Jamieson felt about the tour. By hook or crook, she was going to see Beyoncé.

So she scoured Twitter for tips and tricks and found the holy grail — a thread from a user named @totally_tyler, a self-proclaimed Ticketmaster expert who’d already snapped up VIP seats for Janet Jackson’s and Madonna’s upcoming tours. He’d been to the mountaintop and came down with commandments written in stone. “I studied that thread,” said Jamison.

Tyler Lindsay, a 49-year-old event planner in New York City, wrote it. He’s got a specific set of skills for “scoring hard to get concert tickets,” developed since his first concert ― Whitney Houston’s “The Moment of Truth” tour in 1987. To get tickets he had to travel to the official Ticketmaster outpost at a pharmacy 45 minutes away. “We picked our seats on a laminated map, and if you lost those paper tickets, you were screwed,” Lindsay remembered, but the experience created a lifetime concertgoer.

He still hasn’t gotten “Renaissance” tickets, but that hasn’t stopped him from making sure others do.

His advice is simple — figure out how much you want to spend and research the best seats for your budget before the sale starts. Once logged in, filter your ticket search for only those seats.

As a gay White man, he didn’t want to gatekeep, even as he languished on “every waitlist.” “I felt like I needed to share this information with everyone,” he said. “People deserve to go see Beyoncé.”

“It feels awful to be on the waitlist,” he said. “Do you know Kalen Allen? There’s no bigger Beyoncé fan than him, and it’s just not right.”

Folks in the Beyhive (and beyond) know Allen, a 27-year-old actor and TV personality who once performed as Beyoncé on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” got that awful waitlist email on Grammys night and immediately began documenting his search for seats for his millions of followers on social media.

“How the hell am I going to tell my kids that their gay ass daddy was stuck at home for the one tour that was going to be gay as hell? Huh! How do I explain that?!” he tweeted on Day One of no tickets.

All jokes aside, Allen explained in an interview with The Post that the album “Renaissance” celebrates Black queer culture. “As a Black queer person and a fan of Beyoncé’s for so long, to have that type of acknowledgment on such a grand scale. It’s like I can’t miss it. This feels personal to me. It feels like this show was for me,” he said.

When it came to tickets, he understood the need for the registrations, the codes and the staggered sale schedules. But not securing his own still hit him heavy. “There needs to be some kind of checks and balances,” he said in an interview with The Post. “I’m going to be mad if somebody gets tickets because they got in and they think her best song is ‘Halo,’ and they didn’t even like ‘Renaissance.’”

RaeShonda Lias-Lockhart, 41, agreed. You might recognize her from TikTok, where she has more than 2 million followers, and where she posted a video with 500,000 views about the people who absolutely do not deserve Beyoncé tickets.

“It has been brought to my attention that many of you are not Beyoncé fans. Yet and still, you are attempting to buy tickets to go and see her,” Lockhart begins in the video — targeted at the critics who claim the singer is overrated but still want to see her perform. Lockhart contends that folks who don’t know all the songs and “skip things” are not qualified to attend.

Needless to say, Lockhart and her group of close Beyhive members have their Ticketmaster accounts updated and their devices ready. Meanwhile, she is ignoring texts from her grown children with their insane questions like, “Mama, when are we going?”

“We don’t speak French. There’s no ‘we.’ Everybody is for themselves,” said Lockhart. That includes her wife, who wants to go but, when they began dating, once said Beyoncé was just “‘all right.’”

“I can’t in good conscious purchase her a ticket knowing she doesn’t know the words to all the songs,” Lockhart said after just the slightest second of consideration. “She’s going to sit this one out.”

By Lockhart’s standards, though, Allen truly deserves a ticket. And after Day Seven, he scored two for the New Jersey show through the Verizon presale. He also plans to attend the tour stop in his hometown of Kansas City. And, obviously, to hire a stylist to get his look together.

He plans to go with a true fan — himself.

“It’s going to be me, myself and I, just like the song,” he said. “Well, me and Beyoncé. That’s the only friend I need tonight.”

