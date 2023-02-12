Rihanna reveals pregnancy at Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna performed a medley of her greatest hits and revealed her baby bump during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 12. (Video: Julie Yoon/The Washington Post)

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Following her much-anticipated Super Bowl performance, a representative for Rihanna confirmed the singer is pregnant with her second child, the Associated Press reported. Sporting a red jumpsuit, open to reveal a tighter red layer of clothing — and a conspicuous bump — Rihanna performed 13 minutes of her greatest hits surrounded by dozens of dancers in puffy white costumes. At times she appeared to stroke her midsection, sparking speculation on social media about a possible pregnancy.

It was her first public performance since becoming a mother nine months ago; she has a son with rapper A$AP Rocky.

The singer said in 2019 that she had turned down the chance to perform in the Super Bowl halftime show in support of Colin Kaepernick, over how he was treated when he was the first NFL player to take a knee during the playing of the national anthem.

This time around, Rihanna, 34, credited her son for her decision to perform. “When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world, you can do anything,” Rihanna said during a news conference ahead of the Super Bowl.

She added: “It’s important for me to do this this year. It’s important for representation, it’s important for my son to see that.”

On Feb. 9, Rihanna credited her young son for her decision to headline the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, adding that “it's important for representation.” (Video: Reuters)

GiftOutline Gift Article