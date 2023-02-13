Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nostalgia is comforting. There's a reason people keep rebooting old sitcoms. But it can also be a lazy way to get someone to care about something, especially when it's used over and over and over again.

Numerous Super Bowl commercials on Sunday grabbed at this low-hanging fruit, referencing films such as "Clueless" and "Zoolander," or television series like "Scrubs" and "Breaking Bad." The latter show ended 10 years ago, the most recent of all four titles. Need we reach so far into the past to entertain?

None of this is offensive, but it is boring. Most of the worst ads this year were simply uninspired.

Here are five commercials we could have done without.

Pepsi

Ben Stiller reprises ‘blue steel’ in one of Pepsi’s 2023 Super Bowl ads highlighting their zero sugar product. (Video: Pepsi)

In this Pepsi Zero Sugar commercial, Ben Stiller teaches viewers what it means to act. You see, he isn’t actually fighting a bad guy or freezing to death or in any other life-threatening situations. He’s just acting. At one point, he shows up as the fictional model Derek Zoolander. Zoolander isn’t real. Stiller is acting.

Wait — “Zoolander”? What year is it? And what is the point of all this, you ask? Apparently, to sow doubt in our minds when he takes a swig of the stuff and says “It’s, like, really good. Or was I just acting?” If Pepsi Zero Sugar were a universally beloved drink, perhaps this would be an effective campaign.

But this writer is inclined to believe he is just acting.

T-Mobile

Zach Braff, Donald Faison and John Travolta show off their musical chops in T-Mobile's 2023 Super Bowl ad. (Video: T-Mobile)

Former “Scrubs” co-stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison have earned a ton of goodwill through their charming friendship. They’ve worked together since the show — including on their successful podcast — and sang a parody of “I Feel Pretty” from “West Side Story” for a T-Mobile commercial last year.

T-Mobile reunited the actors for another spot this year, introducing them to a new friend: John Travolta. Together, the three sing about T-Mobile home internet to the tune of, you guessed it, “Summer Nights” from “Grease.” The song is obviously catchy, and demands for someone to “tell me more, tell me more” work well for an informational commercial. But, still: Are we overdoing it on the nostalgia?

PopCorners

Walter White and Jesse Pinkman are cooking up something good in the 2023 Super Bowl ad for PopCorners. (Video: PopCorners)

Again, this ad is fine. The premise, in which “Breaking Bad” characters Walter White and Jesse Pinkman manufacture PopCorners chips instead of crystal meth, makes sense. The production is spot on — Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul appear just as they did in the AMC series roughly a decade ago.

But maybe this commercial would have been more creative then?

M&M’s

In M&M’s 2023 Super Bowl commercial, Maya Rudolph introduces “Ma & Ya's,” colorful candies that are filled with clams. (Video: M&M's)

To understand this M&M’s commercial, you need to have kept up with the drama surrounding the M&M’s mascots. They got a makeover last year — “with less sex appeal and more Gen Z anxiety,” as a Washington Post story put it at the time. The candy brand wanted the characters to be more inclusive and representative. Then last month, M&M’s announced it would be ditching the mascots altogether for human comedian Maya Rudolph, who would serve as the spokesperson going forward.

Rebranding the mascots was an unusual move, but the Rudolph development seemed like a joke. And it was — she lost the gig after her Super Bowl commercial for “Ma&Ya’s Candy Coated Clam Bites.”

Well, that’s that. It’s all a bit confusing and makes us want clams more than chocolate, honestly.

Hellmann’s

Pete Davidson treats himself to a sandwich with Jon Hamm and Brie Larson for Hellmann's mayonnaise. (Video: Hellmann's)

Miniature versions of Jon Hamm and Brie Larson find themselves in a fridge next to a jar of Hellmann’s mayonnaise. Larson explains to Hamm that they are there because her first name is a cheese and his last name is a meat: “We’re dinner!” Pete Davidson opens the door and threatens to eat them both.

Then, he does.

The Hellmann’s commercial is peak Super Bowl, in that it sticks a bunch of random celebrities in the same place and hopes for the best. There isn’t much specificity to it, beyond the weak name puns.

