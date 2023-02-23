Freer Gallery celebrates its namesake and his eye for Egyptian art

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In a hallway of the Freer Gallery, you’ll find “Head of a Pharaoh,” a sleek stone-and-copper bust that’s more than 4,000 years old. It looks like the sort of thing the museum’s namesake, Charles Lang Freer, might have sought to purchase during the brief period in which he was collecting Egyptian antiquities — celebrated in the nearby exhibition “A Collector’s Eye: Freer in Egypt.” But the sculpture doesn’t belong in the show, because Freer didn’t buy it. It was acquired by the museum in 1938, almost two decades after his death.

The collector and the gallery he endowed are known mostly for East Asian art and the work of American artist James McNeill Whistler. But Freer was briefly smitten with Egyptian objects, which in 1907 he called “the greatest art in the world,” a comment emblazoned on the exhibition’s wall. The retired Detroit industrialist bought Egyptian objects only from 1906 to 1909, before abandoning his efforts because of rising prices and the proliferation of forgeries offered to him.

The self-educated Freer often proved himself a discerning connoisseur. Yet he may not always have known exactly what he was buying in Egypt. One of his purchases was a portable shrine that contained a statue of the sky god Horus, both made of painted wood. Freer thought this striking piece, meant to be carried in processions, was from the Middle Kingdom, about 3,800 to 4,000 years ago. According to exhibition curator Antonietta Catanzariti, the shrine and statue are pastiches of various styles and are actually a mere 2,000 to 2,300 years old.

That still makes them among the most ancient artifacts in this show, though not as venerable as the glazed tiles from a destroyed palace that are about 3,200 years old and a wooden funerary mask with glass eyes, designed to fit over a mummy’s face, made as much as 3,500 years go. More typical of the array are pieces from the Ptolemaic, Roman and Byzantine periods, all of which occurred millennia after the brief rule of Tutankhamen, the pharaoh who has exemplified ancient Egypt in Western popular lore since his tomb was unearthed in 1922 (three years after Freer died).

Egypt has long been a crossroads, so it’s not surprising that some of the things Freer bought in the country were not made there, or show the influence of neighboring cultures. These range from fourth- to sixth-century Syrian baubles — among more than a hundred beads, amulets and ear studs on display — to a female figurine from the period, some 3,500 years ago, when parts of Egypt were ruled by the Hyksos, who were probably from the near Middle East. Perhaps the least stylish item in the show, that small sculpture is more interesting historically than aesthetically.

One of Freer’s most celebrated acquisitions from Egypt also reflects the country’s position as a cultural intersection point. It’s the manuscript now known as the Washingtonesis Codex, a parchment edition of the four Christian Gospels in Greek. This fragile document is not on exhibit, but a scan of it is available on an interactive video terminal. Dating to the fourth or fifth centuries, the codex is notable not only for its age. It includes an alternate ending to the Gospel of Mark that’s not in any other known version.

Both stylistically and chronologically disparate, this exhibition is notable more for individual highlights than for a cohesive aesthetic. But it is unified by the aspect highlighted in its title: a collector’s eye.

Freer procured Egyptian objects in part to compare them, for his own edification, with ones from East Asia. And he purchased large Iraqi and Syrian jars — three of which are included here — because their subtle pastel hues resembled the colors in the new American paintings he was also amassing. In the three years he delved into Egyptian art, Freer may not have untangled the country’s formidably lengthy, richly multicultural history. But he found things that he liked, which fit well into the holdings of the museum that stands as a testament to his remarkably dependable taste.

