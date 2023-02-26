Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Despite the booming backing tracks and the roar of a sold-out venue, Memphis rapper GloRilla’s signature low and resonant flow rang out like a controlled demolition — lethal yet invigorating, clearing out space to resurrect her own monument. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight She emerged onstage Saturday at the Howard Theatre to the determined opening keys of “Blessed,” perched on high and wearing an all-white outfit as if she was some heavenly messenger. (She was born, after all, as Gloria Hallelujah Woods.) She was joined by dynamic background dancers and some guest appearances, including fellow Memphis rapper and labelmate Moneybagg Yo.

GloRilla has kept busy since the April 2022 release of the Grammy-nominated “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” with producer Hitkidd, who initially intended the driving beat for Megan Thee Stallion. The viral hit, which includes an accompanying music video that has more than 61 million YouTube views, attracted the attention of Memphis mogul Yo Gotti a few months later, signing GloRilla to his Collective Music Group label.

Despite her seemingly overnight success, the 23-year-old rapper had been grinding it out in her local music scene since at least 2018, when a cousin encouraged her to develop her talent and booked studio time for her. In fact, she didn’t always rap in her now recognizable deep, rich timbre: Her 2019 mixtape “Most Likely Up Next” features a higher, flimsier register, though sparks of her relentless energy start to shine through.

In 2021, after meeting Hitkidd at a local showcase, they collaborated on “Set the Tone,” with fellow up-and-coming rappers K Carbon, Slimeroni, Aleza and Gloss Up.

In a full-circle moment, GloRilla brought her musical colleagues and close friends with her as openers for her headlining tour. Aleza, Slimeroni and Gloss Up brought style, verve and playfulness that set the night’s tone. Gloss Up in particular had clear command of the stage, and having signed to Atlanta’s Quality Control Music last year, she seems ready for her own rise.

Multiplying on that energy, GloRilla joined the dancers in choreography with her own lithe movements, feeling like a seasoned headliner.

Onstage, the music from her debut EP, “Anyways, Life’s Great...,” sounded more embodied and full-throated, adding spirit to otherwise flattened static listening. The defiant “Unh Unh” transformed into a truly body-thrashing experience, and it became a clear order to get low for the Niki Pooh-assisted “Get That Money.”

Moneybagg Yo also joined the stage for the lover’s spat single, “On Wat U On.” After their adversarial duet, Moneybagg praised GloRilla’s success and gifted her with a massive bejeweled chain.

The thunderously appreciative audience became its own final supporting act, following word-for-word on the unshakable “Tomorrow” (sans the Cardi B verse from the hit remix) and a confetti-filled ending of “F.N.F.” After an audience dance showcase, GloRilla leaped into the crowd and rode the wave of hands holding her up, supporting her as she reaches for new heights.

