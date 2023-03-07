It’s understandable to be somewhat action-averse when you’re feeling crummy, so we highly recommend seeking out thrilling shows that are slower-paced (but not boring!). The police procedural goes into hyper focus in this Netflix anthology, which debuted in 2019 and brings viewers into the interrogation room as investigators attempt to get suspects talking. Each episode is devoted to one often-complicated crime, and the workplace drama between the interrogators and their bosses is just as compelling. And because the show (co-created by “Lupin” showrunner George Kay) has installments set across Europe — in the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Spain — there are cultural nuances that make each series unique. (Streams on Netflix)