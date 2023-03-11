Oscars 2023: Who’s hosting, favorites to win and how to watch

After several years of declining ratings and the resulting telecast experiments and questions about the Oscars’ relevance, the 95th Academy Awards will have an unfamiliar advantage during Sunday’s ceremony: box office clout.

For a show that has often trended toward art-house fare, the presence of such theatrical juggernauts as “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” in the best picture race may restore a bigger audience. And back is a solo host — Jimmy Kimmel, for a third stint — and the appointment of sturdy awards show veterans Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss as producers, with Weiss directing for the eighth consecutive year. They’ll be charged with steering a ceremony one year removed from Will Smith’s slap of presenter Chris Rock and Smith’s subsequent 10-year ban from attending the Oscars.