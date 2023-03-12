The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Pop Culture

The complete list of 2023 Oscar winners

By
March 12, 2023 at 8:21 p.m. EDT
Ke Huy Quan wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)
Listen
0 min

Actress in a supporting role

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Actor in a supporting role

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best animated feature film

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Loading...