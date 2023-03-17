Headed out to see the D.C. cherry blossoms? Play our bingo card.

It’s cherry blossom season in D.C.! Every year from March to April, D.C. celebrates the blooming of more than 3,000 cherry blossom trees planted around the Tidal Basin and throughout the city. It’s a time when tourists and locals alike flock to the Tidal Basin to check out the blossoms, take photos and participate in the many activities hosted around the National Mall. (Want to know how to make the most of the Cherry Blossom Festival? Our FAQ has everything you need.)
Peak bloom — when 70 percent of the Japanese cherry trees will be at their fullest bloom — is projected to take place this year from March 22-25. Going to see the cherry blossoms is an annual D.C. tradition — and it comes with some traditional experiences, like getting stuck in a cherry blossom traffic jam and accidentally photobombing an engagement shoot.
If you’re heading out to see the blossoms with friends and family, take this bingo card and see how many activities and experiences you can check off.